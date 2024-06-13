Sweet Tooth season 3 episode 7 recap: Gus and co find the source of The Sick

With Jepp (Nonso Anozie) providing narration for Sweet Tooth season 3 episode 7, things start off with a flashback to his last game as a Greenville Guardian. He gets upset hearing announcers declaring him as washed up, but, encouraged by the pictures of his wife and baby, he straps on his helmet and heads into the field.

A cave of ice and blood

In the present, Jepp finds Birdie (Amy Seimetz) and Gus (Christian Convery), as he was the one knocking at the end of the previous episode. He found them thanks to Nuka (Ayazhan). Birdie thanks Jepp for everything he has done for Gus. Jepp informs Gus that Singh has betrayed them and is with Zhang (Rosalind Chao), searching for him. They all decide to head to the cave together

On the journey, Jepp and Birdie ponder about the ramifications of fixing what Thacker and Birdie's original party started. It would mean no more hybrids. But Birdie is determined to make up for what she and her team did in unleashing The Sick on the modern world.

Gus uses his ears to hear the heartbeat of the cave. He sees a giant stag and follows it to the cave entrance. They run into some thin ice but find a stone path around it. They narrowly make it across. Singh and Zhang manage to find the cave, too.

Birdie and Jepp find a field of purple flowers that can spread The Sick, but thankfully they’re frozen and dormant. So they must slowly walk through them without breaking a single one. Jepp begins to have a panic attack, but Birdie calms him down. Unfortunately the flowers are starting to thaw because of the flare they threw in there. They rush out and make it to The Blood of the Earth, a giant tree with antlers. The tree is the plant that started growing through Thacker.

There's an axe in the middle of the tree. If they pull it out, it could possibly heal the tree and fix The Sick. But it could also possibly kill all the hybrids. Birdie believes nature should run its course, and they should leave the axe in. Jepp agrees. They believe humans don't deserve to continue living, that the species' time is over.

Zhang and Singh (Adeel Akhtar) catch up to them and capture them. Singh advances on Gus with a knife, telling him that's how his dream ended, saying there's no other way but to spill his blood in the cave. Jepp and Birdie manage to break free and Singh inadvertently stabs Birdie fatally, who uses her body to protect Jepp and Gus. She dies tragically but with no regrets.

Awakening The Beast

Siana (Cara Gee), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), Wendy (Naledi Murray) and the rest of Birdie's outpost decide to take a stand against Zhang's men. They have a plan to sneak into the outpost, overpower them and take it back. They toast to everyone and to the mission and head into potential doom.

Back at the outpost, Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Zhang's men are trying to power up a giant drilling machine called "The Beast," which uses all of the electricity powering the base. Rose has a heart to hear with her sister, Ginger (Louise Jiang), talking about her relationship with her father, who expressed his devastation at the prospect of her becoming pregnant. They had a conflict and she left their home. But came back "trading her freedom" for "security." Ginger makes her question the decision.

Nuka is able to sneak into the outpost using the vents, steals the clicker Rosie uses to control her wolf hybrid sons, and lets the others in. They sneak around managing to take out some of Zhang's men. Rosie's wolfs pick up their scents.

Becky and Wendy try to lure the hybrids away from Rosie, but it doesn't work. Rosie manages to chase them out to a bridge, just as Siana and the outpost group attack Zhang's men. A gun fight ensues. The wolves take out some of Siana's men.

They decide they must shut down the power. Wendy cause's a distraction with a Molotov cocktail. Then Becky, Siana and Wendy make it to the generator and shut down the power. Unfortunately, Jordan manages to power up The Beast anyway, and drives it out of the outpost. Rosie and Ginger follow.

All episodes of Sweet Tooth are available to stream on Netflix.