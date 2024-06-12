Sweet Tooth season 3 episode 5 recap: Alaska at last

Sweet Tooth season 3 episode 5 starts out in 1911, after Captain Thacker (Joel Tobeck) found something called "The Blood of the Earth." His crew, fearing the discovery and believing it is cursed, drink poison to keep Thacker from being able to sail and share his discovery with the world. But Thacker remains determined to share what he found. However, Thacker quickly dies when a purple flower blooms from out of his chest, setting up a grim introduction to the episode.

The heart of the Caribou Man

We get back to Gus (Christian Convery), Jepp (Nonso Anozie) and Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who have made it to Alaska and are immediately picked up by Siana (Cara Gee) and Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). Gus realizes something has happened to Birdie (Amy Seimetz) and they head back to the outpost. However, one of Zhang's (Rosalind Chao) spies, Tex (Joe Witkowski), is watching them and radios it in to Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran). Roiee notifies Zhang that they found Gus, and Zhang decides to take her hybrid wolves and a party to go get Gus.

Gus and the group arrive at Siana's outpost. They are met with a bit of animosity from the others, but Siana tells them to ignore it and leads them to Birdie's research. Singh finds Thacker's journal and they believe if they find the cave they'll find Birdie.

Siana informs Gus and the team that Zhang's folks went after her. And they've been searching for her the past few days. Suddenly Gus starts hearing a noise, similar to a heartbeat. Singh deduces that it's a beacon that will lead them to Birdie. In a supernatural way, Gus is able to hear where the heartbeat is coming from, and points the team toward the Alaskan pipeline, where Nuka says the Caribou Man is.

The group begins to set out to find Birdie, but is halted when Zhang shows up at their outpost. She shoots her way in and holds everyone hostage. She plays a tape of Singh's dictations, explaining that everything — The Sick, the hybrids — all originated from Alaska, and whatever is the cause is flowing through Gus' blood. Zhang explains to the outpost that she's after Gus so she can cure human hybrid birthing, and have a grandson to inherit her empire. She threatens everyone with the wolf hybrids.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Nuka realizes she and Gus are small enough to escape through the vents, so they splits up with Siana, Jepp and Singh. Jepp decides to create a diversion and confronts Zhang, lying to her about Gus being far away from there. Singh backs up Jepp's story, but offers to help Zhang find Gus because he intends to get to the cave by any means necessary. Siana creates a smoke distraction, which is able to distract everyone long enough for her and Jepp to escape.

Rosie's hybrid wolf children pick up Gus' scent, and set out after him and Nuka. With their head start, Gus and Nuka are able to find the pipeline and a trail that leads to the Caribou Man. Nuka tells Gus to follow it while she plans to go back for Siana.

Singh and Zhang strike up a deal. Singh claims Gus is headed to the cave, and tells Zhang that's where "The Blood of the Earth" is. He burns Thacker's journal right in front of Zhang and claims now she needs to keep him alive because he's the only one that knows what to do when Gus makes it to the cave.

Nearby, Gus is found by Rosie’s wolf hybrids. He's attacked but saved by the Caribou Man. However, the wolves get the upper hand and almost kill him too. Gus then manages to ward them off of him though, saving his life.

A daring escape

Wendy (Naledi Murray) has remained undetected at Zhang's basecamp, and is looking for a way to save Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen).

Jordan (George Ferrier) is guarding Becky, who they're imprisoning so they can impregnate her later on, to ensure human births are possible. Rosie relieves him and then confronts Becky. Becky explains that murdering her hybrid wolf son was not intentional. Rosie says she doesn't care and leaves, frustrated.

Unattended, Becky attempts to escape her confinements, but is caught by Jordan. However, Wendy comes to the rescue and manages to knock out Jordan with a giant wrench to the head. They escape together and try to find Gus.

All episodes of Sweet Tooth season 3 are available to stream on Netflix.