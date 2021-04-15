The 'F9' trailer and its style staples

Family — sorry, fambly — ice-cold Coronas, and physics-defying car chases are all ingredients associated with the increasingly bonkers Fast & Furious franchise. All feature in the new 3-minute trailer that teases not only the use of magnets but also a trip into space. Considering the lengths previous sequels have gone to it is no small feat that the creative team continues to raise gadgets and stunts to new impossible and wacky heights. F9 is set to be released this summer (June 25) and like many other blockbusters, it has moved around the schedule several times. Originally slated for April 2019, its arrival was altered because of spinoff Hobbs & Shaw and it then clashed with the new James Bond installment, No Time to Die. The constant reshuffling is something audiences are now used to but the giddy reaction to the new F9 trailer shows how ready fans are to experience Justin Lin’s return to this franchise. With the vaccine rollout underway, it does feel more likely that the summer tentpole movies will fulfill their big-screen destiny.

Considering the Fast & Furious scale, it is no surprise Universal held out rather than opting for an earlier streaming option (a la Warner Bros). The globe-spanning adventure continues with filming locations including London, Edinburgh, Los Angeles, Krabi, Ko Pha-ngan, and Phuket — this is the first time the franchise was shot in Thailand. There is also the not-so-small matter of Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) getting flung into space wearing makeshift suits. This is not the alt-history timeline For All Mankind predicted! But while the car chases continue to soar (literally), certain other elements remain grounded. Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) closet features a rotation of muscle tees, leather jackets, jeans, and Timberland boots that are incredibly reliable. The latter is necessary when dealing with a mastermind like Cipher (Charlize Theron) and the arrival of a previously unmentioned brother (played by John Cena).

Costume designer Sanja Milkovic Hays has crafted the looks behind every Fast and Furious movie giving a strong sense of continuity over a 20 year period. The designer is no stranger to action blockbusters and is also responsible for Captain Marvel and the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Featuring new and returning (Han!) characters, here is a rundown of the sartorial highs and references you might have missed.

Dom and Letty

The couple that wears tank tops and leather jackets together, stays together. Trying to live a quiet life doesn’t last too long with this family and whether relaxing in their secluded home or making some bold getaway choices, the outfit choice doesn’t shift too much. Letty’s (Michelle Rodriguez) shorter ‘do is a fun change and the injection of a pinky rose into her tank collection (the clothing, not vehicle) adds a dash of femininity into her ensemble. Layered with a white vest, a gun holster, and a leather moto jacket, Letty is ready for whatever motorcycle and car chaos gets thrown her way.

Muscle shirts, henleys, and his name patch sleeveless mechanic attire are staples in Dom Toretto’s closet. This is a man who knows what he wants from a garment and that is to show off his impressive physique. These are all timeless pieces (including staple Timberland boots and jeans) that haven’t strayed too much in their design over the last 20 years. Dom can adjust to any car-related scenario and his unfussy costume situation is a grounding factor in a movie franchise that challenges the laws of gravity. The latter is particularly useful when fighting mid-air with no harnesses.

Mia and Han

Han’s (Sung Kang) return is major and he doesn’t need an audacious ensemble to mark his back-from-the-dead appearance. Keeping it muted makes sense when going incognito but he does get a lighter spring-ready tan jacket for the teased big action sequence. Although, the latter will be a nightmare to clean and it is wild that Dominic favors white shirts (though black on the poster is a smarter option). Mia (Jordana Brewster) is also back for the first time since Furious 7 — Paul Walker’s death changed her character’s trajectory — and she too is also going to be impacted by her brother Jakob’s (Cena) arrival. How she fits into this puzzle is unclear but she will get some car time with Han, wearing a plaid shirt that provides a visual link to Brian’s go-to style choice. As with her brother Dom, she is also fond of the dark sleeveless shirt.

Cipher and Jakob

Perhaps even more impressive than any of the car (and armored vehicle) sequences is how Charlize Theron makes a bowl cut look cool af. A near-impossible undertaking, the blunt bangs are maintenance heavy but the Oscar-winner is making it work. As villain Cipher, she gets to play in a fun costume wheelhouse including crimson flourishes — and what looks like red leather pants. No doubt she is stood on a raised platform, but she is imposing opposite the tall Jakob in a scene that shows his fondness for the family’s signature leather. In contrast with his brother’s more relaxed vibe, his blue suit suggests he is the formal sibling of the pair. More notable than the leather jacket choice is the crucifix necklace that is a statement piece for Dom. Family is complicated but not when it comes to jewelry.

Roman, Tej, and Ramsey

Hands down, hacker Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) is the most on-trend member of the crew. Sure, she might not know how to drive but she has the sartorial flair down. She also embraces the tank top design and the cohesive clothing thread within this crew is no coincidence. Meanwhile, Roman and Tej don’t drift too far out of the hoodie/crewneck/plaid/henley staples with the major exception of their makeshift space attire. Giving off an old-timey diving suit aesthetic, we can think of no one better to make this leap than this pair. And yes, duct tape is a surprise but useful addition to this garment.

Tokyo Drift Reunion

It is a brief moment, but the Corona toast sees the return of Tokyo Drift’s Sean (Lucas Black), Earl (Jason Tobin), and Twinkie (Shad Moss). At a glance, it is easy to mistake Sean for Brian but this is not a case of using visual effects to bring Paul Walker back. Instead, his check Carhartt shirt is similar to the overall muted tones of the main cast. However, Earl’s blue Diesel jacket and Twinkie’s graphic tee add an injection of color beyond the villain of the movie.

Magdalene Shaw

Helen Mirren as the Shaw matriarch having a blast driving a car in diamonds is a blink-and-miss-it moment, but already promises a joyous time will be had by all.