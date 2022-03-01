‘The Ipcress File’ star Joe Cole: "He’s a reluctant spy!"

The Ipcress File, written by Len Deighton, is one of literature's most iconic espionage novels and the BAFTA-winning 1965 film version saw Sir Michael Caine take on the legendary role of spy Harry Palmer. Now a six-part ITV adaptation, airing on Sunday, March 6 at 9pm, is bringing the gripping 1960s-set story to life once more.

Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London’s Joe Cole plays Harry, a soldier who is serving in Berlin at the height of the Cold War and doing dodgy deals on the black market. But when he is arrested and sent to a military jail in the UK, he is offered the chance to get out when William Dalby (The Night Manager's Tom Hollander), the head of a secret intelligence agency, asks Harry to help track down one of his former contacts who may be connected to the kidnap of a nuclear scientist.

As Harry enters the world of spying alongside fellow secret agent Jean Courtney (Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton), he soon finds himself in danger.

We caught up with Joe Cole to find out more about The Ipcress File…

'The Ipcress File' is full of twists. What can you tell us about Harry?

“Harry’s hyper-intelligent and has suffered in the Korean War. Now he's in military prison for his unscrupulous endeavours. But Dalby’s trying to enlist him and use him as a go-between. He and Dalby are cut from different cloth and it’s a chess match figuring out who one another is…”

Dalby (Tom Hollander) sees that Harry (Joe Cole) could be useful in 'The Ipcress File'. (Image credit: ALTITUDE FILM FOR ITV)

Does he want to become a spy?

“His hand is forced. He's doing it against his will but he also wants to get out of prison and he has to play the game. There's value in using his intellect and travelling on these interesting journeys so although he’s a reluctant spy, part of him finds it exciting. But he’s operating in a different world with different classes.”

Were you nervous about taking on the iconic role?

“I was aware of the imagery of Michael Caine in the glasses and the mac. But I didn't know a great deal about the character. Speaking to family members – my dad was a big fan – it became apparent how iconic he is and what a fantastic role it could be. I read the book and watched the film but then I tried to forget it and do my own thing. I was worried I was going to do a Michael Caine impersonation! It was important to bring it up to date. Harry’s a modern man in a 60s world. It’s fresh for a different generation, but hopefully, people who liked the film will enjoy this as well.”

Did wearing Harry’s trademark glasses help you get into character?

“Yes, I went to the opticians and tried on every pair in the shop! The glasses set you on your way to becoming the character and where Harry is dealing with all these unscrupulous individuals, they are a great thing to hide behind!”

Jean (Lucy Courtney) and enigmatic CIA man Maddox (Ashley Thomas) become embroiled in the action in 'The Ipcress File'. (Image credit: ALTITUDE FILM FOR ITVT)

Did you enjoy the action scenes in 'The Ipcress File'?

“Harry tries to avoid using a gun because of PTSD he's got from being in the Korean War. But filming in Croatia, we did a couple of crazy set pieces. There’s one where Lucy and I were running about jumping off boats with snipers firing!”

The Ipcress File will begin on Sunday, March 6 at 9pm. It will air on AMC+ in the US at a later date.