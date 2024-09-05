The Perfect Couple cast: who's who in the murder mystery

Nicole Kidman is the mother of the groom and famed novelist in The Perfect Couple, but with a married couple to be and their family and friends all starring, who else can we see in the cast of this murder mystery Netflix drama?

Across six episodes, a wedding day quickly unravels as a body is discovered just hours before the ceremony starts. With Kidman heading up the Winbury family, one of the wealthiest in Nantucket, the body turning up at the beach throws the nuptials into disarray. Suddenly, the family and friends find themselves embroiled in a murder investigation that threatens to ruin everything.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, there are big cast names that you’ll sit wondering where you recognize them from. Let us save you the trouble of remembering with our cast list below uncovering their roles in The Perfect Couple and the roles they’re most famous for.

The Perfect Couple cast

Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kidman has a list of acting credits famed and far-reaching. As one of the big cast names of The Perfect Couple, she takes on the prime position as famed novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, matriarch of the Winbury family, and the groom’s glamorous mother.

She’s the author of the Dolly Hardaway murder mystery novels, which is why when her life turns into a real-life tale, she’s ready to react. As per Netflix , Kidman was drawn to Greer’s character for her “acerbic, mysterious, formidable, and hopeful personality."

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury

(Image credit: Netflix)

Schreiber is well-known for his role as Ray in Ray Donovan, as well as other roles in big movies like Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Asteroid City. In The Perfect Couple, he’s the groom’s dashing father, Kidman’s husband, and the ‘Dash to her Dolly’ in keeping with the characters in Greer’s novels.

As they celebrate 30 years together, Schreiber describes having to tap into a “very WASP-y side” of his family for the role of Tag. Saying, “In these sorts of families, [the patriarch] is a pivotal person.”

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fanning is sister of The Great’s Elle Fanning but also a star in her own right seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Equalizer 3. She plays the groom’s sister-in-law, married to Benji’s older brother, Thomas, and pregnant with the couple’s first child. Director Susanne Bier previously worked with Dakota on The First Lady and welcomes her appearance in The Perfect Couple.

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

(Image credit: Netflix)

As the bride, you may be wondering where you’ve seen Eve Hewson before. She’s Flora in Apple TV Plus’ musical comedy-drama, Flora and Son and one of the main cast in dark comedy, Bad Sisters. Eve is also the daughter of U2 lead singer Bono (born Paul David Matthew Hewson). Waiting for her big day to marry into the Winbury family Hewson says of Amelia, “She has the picture-perfect story laid out right in front of her, and yet she doesn’t feel entirely connected to it.”

Billy Howle as Benji Winbury

(Image credit: Netflix)

British actor Billy Howle you may have seen in BBC series, The Serpent or On Chesil Beach. As the groom in The Perfect Couple, there’s high expectations for the big day. Yet Howle speaks of his role as a “chance to be more in touch with my funny bones, I guess. And also be part of an ensemble and not have to tear myself apart.” Netflix also reveals what they call ‘a little secret’ about Benji’s role - that he’s a talent painted in his spare time.

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco

(Image credit: Netflix)

Meghann Fahy is known for her roles in award-winning drama, The White Lotus season 2, as well as The Bold Type. The bride’s best friend, maid of honor, and an influencer, Fahy describes her role as Merritt as a woman who is “fun, loving, and kind of sad.”

Ishaan Khatter as Shooter Dival

(Image credit: Netflix)

Indian star Ishaan Khatter is no stranger to the screen, starting out as a child star before more recently taking a role in war drama, Pippa, and the lead role in Beyond the Clouds. The groom’s best friend, best man, and a childhood friend from boarding school, the Winbury’s treat him as one of their own. Shooter is full of costumes and accessories, which Khatter says shows, “He wears his status down in a way. But if you’re looking closely, you’ll get a sense that he holds himself in high regard.”

Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury

(Image credit: Netflix)

A worldwide cast, Irish star Jay Reynor you may remember from Midsommar and Amazon Prime’s The Peripheral. The groom’s older brother, husband of Abby, and Wall Street worker. For the role, Reynor prepared by choosing not to read Hilderbrand’s novel and instead said, “I had a very clear idea of what I wanted to do with the character when I read the scripts. Which, according to Netflix, was to use humor and levity in the role.

Mia Isaac as Chloe Carter

(Image credit: Netflix)

From Amazon Prime’s Don’t Make Me Go and Hulu’s Not Okay, Mia takes on the role of the chief of police’s teen daughter. She works as a server for a local catering company and finds herself as an oyster girl working the big day.

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury

(Image credit: Netflix)

As the groom’s younger brother, you might recognise Nivola from Maestro and White Noise. Nivola said, “Will has grown up thinking of himself as the most powerful person in any room because his family has so much influence and money.” So, for Will Winbury, it’s all about wealth and entitlement.

Michael Beach as Dan Carter

(Image credit: Netflix)

With a career spanning decades, it’s hard to pin down exactly where you might have seen Michael Beach before, but in recent years he’s been Warden Kareem Moore in Mayor of Kingstown and Mark in Tulsa King, both on Paramount Plus. The chief of police and father of Chloe, called in to investigate the murder, Beach says he’d “basically be the Sherlock Holmes, if you will, of the cast trying to figure out who the murderer was along with the audience.”

Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry

(Image credit: Netflix)

As well as starring in Crazy Ex Girlfriend and The First Lady, Champlin also lends her voice to animated TV series. As the detective tasked with solving the “apparent” murder, as Netflix puts it, she admits that despite being cast to find the murderer, when she was reading the book, “I thought for sure about 10 different times that I knew who the murderer was. I was wrong every single time.”

Isabelle Adjani as Isabel Nallet

(Image credit: Netflix)

French actress and singer, Isabelle Adjani, has been in high profile relationships, appeared in French cinema, and is a world famous singer. In the 80s, she starred in Possession and the titular role in Camille Claudel. As Isabel, the family friend, she travels all the way from France to attend the wedding.

All episodes of The perfect Couple are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.