The Trust: A Game of Greed cast — meet the contestants and host

Meet the contestants and host of The Trust: A Game of Greed.

The Trust: A Game of Greed sees eleven strangers from all walks of life given $250,000 to split equally amongst themselves.

However, contestants are given the opportunity to anonymously vote each other out of The Trust, increasing their individual share of the total prize pot.

It's the ultimate test of human nature, as the temptation of more money threatens to destroy relationships and cause distrust amongst the group.

To make things even riskier, a single vote is all that's needed to eliminate a contestant from the competition. But if there's a tie or nobody votes at all, everyone is safe to enjoy themselves in a luxury villa.

Let's meet the contestants and host of The Trust: A Game of Greed...

Meet The Trust: A Game of Greed contestants

Gaspare Randazzo

(Image credit: Netflix )

Gaspare Randazzo is a stand-up comedian and social studies teacher from Staten Island, New York.

Gaspare teaches during the week and travels the country on weekends to sell-out crowds.

After not being selected for another show for the History Channel, he told silive.com: “Fast forward a year and the casting director calls me out of the blue and said that she remembered me from my past audition and wanted me to try out for this show. I auditioned and went multiple rounds over about three months — and then was selected.”

Lindsey Anderson

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Lindsey Anderson is an online business consultant and host of The Millionaire Maker Show podcast based in Portland, Oregon.

She told East Idaho News: “I highly recommend everybody tune into the show. You’re going to learn something about yourself. You’re going to learn something about other people from all over the United States of different ages.”

She will be putting her business acumen to the test in The Trust: A Game of Greed, but will she come out as a winner?

Simone Stewart

(Image credit: Netflix)

Simone Stewart is a civic leader based in Silverton, Oregon and according to her Instagram she is also a Latin dancer, sports fanatic, arts activist and a "do gooder."

Will her kind-hearted nature be her strength in the competition or could it be her potential downfall in this ultimate test of human nature?

Juelz Morgan

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the trailer, 32 year old Juelz Morgan reveals: "I'm a police officer, but I tell people I'm a stripper."

Will Juelz keep his share of the life-changing prize money or will he be enticed by more money?

Bryce Lee

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Bryce Lee is a luxury Real Estate Broker and Marketing Director from Lake Tapps, Washington.

According to the trailer, he may be one of the people who became a millionaire at 21 years old. Has he got his eyes on more cash or is he there just for the once-in-a-lifetime experience?

Jay Patterson

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

70 year old Jay Patterson is a comedian from Topeka, Kansas and is "not your typical grandma" according to the trailer.

Talking to cjonline, Jay had no idea she would be given an opportunity like this.

She said: "Especially at this age, you know, like maybe when I was younger, it was like, 'Oh, wouldn't that be cool if maybe I could be an actress or whatever?' But no. It was a total surprise."

"I'm one of those people that if I just sit back and let things happen, that was a moment that it just happened and it was nothing I expected," she shared.

Jacob Chocholous

(Image credit: Netflix )

Jacob Chocholous is a Blackhawk pilot and army veteran who hosts The Man Up Daily podcast.

In the trailer, Jacob tells Bryce Lee that they should take $10,000 each and send Jay Patterson home. Will they go through with their decision?

He's also seen flirting up a storm with one of the other contestants. We're sure he's one to keep an eye on...

Winnie Ilesso

(Image credit: Netflix)

Winnie Ilesso is an Image Consultant Stylist from Houston, Texas. In the trailer, she says: "We got a house full of liars," before telling one of the other contestants to "not let this man play you."

She clearly knows other people's games, but will she choose to split a quarter of a million dollars evenly with the group or play to keep more for herself?

Brian Firebaugh

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Brian Firebaugh is a Texas Cattle Rancher and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

In the trailer, contestant Lindsey Armitage tries to make a deal with him, saying that they don't vote each other out. Will he agree to her pact and keep her in the game?

He's later seen telling host Brook Baldwin that his integrity "is not for sale." Brian seems to be a loyal contestant, but will he backtrack as the show goes on?

Tolú Ekundare

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Tolú Ekundare is a model from Houston, Texas, who seems to get into an argument with one of the other contestants in the trailer.

She's seen pointing at somebody and accusing them of destroying "two of your closest friends you had in this house." Tolú is later spotted crying, could the game be proving too much for some people in there?

Julie Theis

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Julie Theis is a Marketing Director from Austin, Texas and previously confessed in a clip: "I wanna believe in the group and not wanting to be selfish, but also selfishness is how I survive."

In the trailer, Julie is seen becoming romantically involved with Jacob, but is this all part of her game?

Meet The Trust: A Game of Greed host

Brooke Baldwin

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Veteran journalist and former CNN correspondent Brooke Baldwin will be hosting the series.

The Trust: A Game of Greed is now available to watch worldwide on Netflix.