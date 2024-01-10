The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 1 recap — a secret millionaire ruffles feathers

The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 1 is already brimming with secrets and lies.

This article contains spoilers for The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 1, "House of Liars".

The Trust: A Game of Greed has arrived on Netflix as eleven strangers arrive at a luxury villa to take part in the ultimate test of trust.

They are all offered a share of $250,000 and although it seems like there is a catch to this generous offer, the allure of more money may prove too much for some.

Contestants can decide if they want to anonymously vote each other out of the Trust, increasing their individual share of the total prize pot. However, a single vote is all that's needed to eliminate a contestant from the competition.

In episode one, the trust is already broken as one contestant is sent home in a shock elimination and a secret millionaire causes distrust amongst the group.

Here's a recap of what happened in The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 1...

Eleven contestants arrive

Eleven strangers from all walks of life arrive at a luxury villa and meet host Brooke Baldwin on the edge of a cliff. She explains that The Trust promises each of them an equal share of $250,000.

Brooke reveals that there's no catch, but throughout their time they'll each make a choice — do they want to share the money equally or vote to cut someone out of the trust to keep more for themselves?

It's the ultimate test of trust as Brooke explains that even if one of them votes and the rest of them choose not to, whoever got the one vote goes home with nothing. Although, they don't have to vote.

Brooke dives straight in and asks the contestants to make a decision right now. Nobody steps forward, meaning that nobody will be cut out of the trust.

Brooke announces that there will be the first Trust Ceremony tomorrow night where the contestants will decide if they want to eliminate someone in the group.

After, the strangers explore the villa and get to know each other and contestant Juelz already starts to lie, telling people that he's a stripper when he's actually a police officer.

Mystery millionaire

Throughout the show, the contestants will take on a series of tests to get to know each other and help them decide who'd they like to share the money with.

The contestants gather around for the first test, where Brooke is seen holding two boxes filled with secrets about the people sitting across from them.

Each group takes turns in reading a secret and then they name the person they think the secret is about. However, that person doesn't have to reveal if that's their secret and it's up to them to decide how truthful they really want to be.

As the game gets underway, there's one particular secret that ruffles everyone's feathers about there being a secret millionaire amongst the group.

"At 21 years old, I became a millionaire," is the secret that is read out and they believe it belongs to Bryce. It is him, but he quickly lies and says "I think it's funny you think it's me, but it's not. I'm sorry."

Worried that they would think the millionaire secret is hers and wouldn't want to share the money with her, Lindsey stands up and confesses that her secret is that she cheated on her spouse.

After the game, they burn the secrets in the fire and some seem on edge about others not being honest.

House full of liars

Contestant Winnie goes on a mission to work out who is lying and admits to Simone that she believes Bryce is lying about being a millionaire.

Meanwhile, the others are also suspicious as to who the mystery wealthy contestant could be as Bryce struggles to keep up the act.

A romance seems to be blossoming as Julie confesses that she can definitely tell Jacob likes her.

"Usually if there's a hot guy somewhere, I can manipulate them to do whatever I want," Julie says.

While Jacob is attempting to flirt with Julie, Lindsey pulls her for a private conversation and they talk about the mystery millionaire.

Julie reveals that she "grilled" Bryce, who told her that he has "too much student debt." However it looks like Bryce's game may be up as the women seem to have clocked on to his lies.

Across the villa, the game still seems to be on everyone's mind as they try to work out who isn't being truthful.

Two offers

The next morning, Brooke arrives at the villa and tells them that there is a vault underneath the building. Two of them will get access to the vault using key cards, where they will be presented with two offers — one that benefits them and one that benefits the whole group.

Brooke insists that what happens in the vault, stays in the vault and it is up to them if they want to tell everyone else what they've decided or keep it to themselves.

Juelz and Simone pull cards with a silver stripe so are allowed to go into the vault, where they must choose between two offers. The first offer is that they can each take home $2500 from the Trust for yourself if someone is cut at the next vote and the second offer is $5000 can be added to the Trust but you must block two people's votes from being counted at the cliff's edge.

The pair go for offer two and decide to pick Bryce and Tolú as they are the first two names on the Trust list.

Juelz and Simons return to the villa and tell the group what happened. They inform Bryce and Tolú that their vote will not count at the first Trust Ceremony, to which Tolú is not happy about.

Given that Tolú hasn't trusted Juelz since the start, she voices her annoyance to the girls that she believes that Juelz used it as an opportunity to take her vote away to save himself.

First Trust Ceremony

As they prepare for the first Trust Ceremony, Tolú admits to Juelz that she is upset about him taking her power away and he reassures her about why he made the decision, hoping the group will understand and forgive them.

All of the group seem to be on the same page as each one leaves to go to the cliff's edge and tell Brooke if they want to vote anyone out.

Julie, Winnie, Lindsey and Tolú vote Juelz out of the Trust and he goes home with nothing.

After his elimination, nobody comes clean and Brian storms off from the table, vowing to get revenge on who voted Juelz out.

The Trust: A Game of Greed episodes 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix.