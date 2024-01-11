The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 3 recap — a shock elimination causes uproar

Another play is sent home in a shocking turn of events in The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 3.

The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 3 sees a contestant try and repair a fractured friendship, while a solid team begins to falter when a vote backfires and sends someone home, leaving everyone shocked.

Meanwhile, a risky decision is in the hands of two players as one contestant is hellbent on sending someone home who they believe is a threat.

Here's a recap of what happened in The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 3...

Jake and Tolú make amends

Brian is worried about how the women feel uncomfortable around Jake. He tells Gaspare that he is over the “vicious attacks" but Jake has “gotta stop trying to control everything.”

Elsewhere, Bryce comes clean about being a millionaire and admits his secret to Lindsey, telling her: “I’m really in this for the group. I'm here for everybody."

Winnie, Tolú, and Julie are having a conversation in their room, where Tolú reveals that she can tell Julie is developing feelings for Jake and doesn't want that to cloud her judgment.

Tolú voices her concerns that Julie would pick Jake over the women and Julie shares her fear that Winnie and Tolú will turn against her. Winnie asks Julie if she would vote for Jake and she says no, but reassures them that she would pick them over Jake. After, Julie asks Jake to speak to Tolú to make amends.

At the cliff's edge, Jake sincerely apologizes for hurting Tolú's feelings. She cries and thanks Jake for his words as the pair hug, putting the past behind them.

At the party, it's clear Julie and Jake have the hots for each other as they flirt by the pool.

Julie is happy with her mediator efforts at getting Jake and Tolu to make up and is hopeful that they can make it through the week without voting anyone out.

Downfall of an alliance

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

At the cliff's edge, Tolú tells Winnie, Jay and Julie that she won't be casting a vote tonight after her chat with Jake. Jay confesses that she will be voting for someone, but doesn't say who.

Julie assumes that Jay is targeting Jake and feels she must save Jake from going home.

At the Trust Ceremony, Julie asks the table if anyone is going to vote and some of them don't answer. Jay is rattled by the unnecessary question and says "It was a total betrayal" in the confessional, while Julie hopes that Jay changes her mind.

In order to save Jake and "counteract the wild card" Julie decides to make a vote at the Trust Ceremony, while Jay tells host Brooke Baldwin she will also be voting someone out.

It's soon revealed that Simone has been voted out of the Trust after Julie and Jay both picked her. The group are shocked by the announcement as Bryce breaks down at the table.

The contestants gather around to try and work out who voted for Simone, given that she had no "beef " with anyone in the villa, while Julie is terrified that people will hate her if they find out she sent Simone home.

When Julie tells Tolú she voted for Simone, she passes that information on to Winnie and Jay. They're both annoyed as Winnie says Julie “threw every woman in this house under the bus."

Shuffleboard and secrets

To ease the tension, they play a game of shuffleboard. There are two lanes, one lane has three scoring zones where you can add money to the pot. The other sees them try to grab immunity from the next vote.

Everyone chooses the money option and they collect $10,000, putting the total back up to $255,000.

Julie speaks to Winnie about her decision to protect Jake by voting for Simone. Winnie tells her that it wasn't a good decision, but gives her some words of wisdom and assures her to move on from what happened.

Later on, Julie tells Jake about the women's conversation and how she cast a vote to protect him from Jay. He thanks her and wonders why Jay voted Simone off, saying she's a "loose cannon."

Julie begs Jake not to tell the other ladies and he doesn’t.

Risky decision

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

There's another random draw for the vault and Jake and Bryce are the ones to go.

The first offer is they get $10,000 each from the Trust if someone goes home at the next Trust Ceremony. The second offer will add $2000 to the Trust for each person who does not vote at the next Trust Ceremony.

They are both suspicious of Jay, as they believe she sent Simone home. Despite this, they lean towards offer two, but Jake points out the risk in the decision and says that Jay is still a threat as she could vote.

Jake tells Bryce: "It allows this sniper to run free and shoot again. It's hard for me to wanna take offer one and get 10k each. But I'm satiated knowing that we're getting rid of poison."

However, Bryce doesn't want to be the youngest person in the house voting out the oldest, but Jake tries to convince him otherwise and get them to send Jay home.

The Trust: A Game of Greed episodes 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix.