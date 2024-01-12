The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 4 recap — spa day scheming

This article contains spoilers for The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 4, "My Integrity Can't Be Bought."

In The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 4, a huge secret comes to light that makes them a target as the contestants plot to send them home all while there's an enticing Trust Ceremony with big money on the line.

Elsewhere, two players are given an offer they can't refuse, but will they give in to temptation?

Here's a recap of what happened in The Trust: A Game of Greed episode 4...

Rants and relationships

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

The episode opens on Bryce and Jake's decision in the vault and despite Jake trying to persuade him to go for offer one, Bryce is still adamant in his decision.

The pair return to the villa and tell the others they went for offer two, but Jake's comments about Simone being sent home rattle Tolú. She wants to protect Jay from Jake's "malicious" intent as he has now put a target on her back.

Meanwhile, Winnie has her concerns about Julie and tells Tolú she's worried that she will keep saving Jake over them. While they are having this conversation, Julie and Jake flirt outside and reassure they have each other's backs.

Tolú also echoes Winnie's concerns regarding Julie's actions and admits she doesn't trust her wholeheartedly and that she's becoming too invested in Jake.

Bryce tells Lindsey he still feels upset over Simone's elimination and plans to reveal the truth about his millionaire secret as he's desperate to get it off his chest.

By the pool, Jay tells Winnie she’s “so sick” of Julie and Jake’s “whole game" and adds that Jake never thanked them for saving him from the vote.

Millionaire misfortunes

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

With $18,000 on the line, the group feel safe in the fact that no one will vote. But could someone break the Trust once again?

Luckily, not this time! Nobody votes at the Trust Ceremony, which means $18,000 is added to their pot and brings the total to $273,000.

As the group celebrate, Bryce feels that it's "the calm before the storm" as he prepares to tell everyone he's a millionaire at the dinner party.

Before the contestants can sit down for dinner, host Brooke Baldwin turns up and asks them to sit next to the person they are most connected to.

Jay goes first and picks Lindsey, while Jake chooses Brian, leaving Julie unimpressed. Bryce goes for Julie and Winnie picks Tolú, which means that Gaspare is all alone and gets to sit at the head of the table. He's more relieved that he didn't get evicted!

Bryce stands up and makes a big confession that he is the secret millionaire. The group take it well and tell him that they knew all along, but Julie doesn't like what she hears.

In the confessional, she reveals that she is "so annoyed" with how the group don't care and that they're being offensive. She brands Bryce a "liar" and that he doesn't deserve to be there.

Whereas, Bryce is glad he now doesn't have to hide his designer labels.

Brooke shows up once again and tells Gaspare that he has the opportunity to either strengthen a relationship himself or give two other people a chance to strengthen theirs.

Gaspare picks Brian and Julie, who cries at his decision and says it’s one of the nicest things anyone has ever done for her. That seems to have lifted her mood!

After dinner, Bryce tells Tolú about how he became a millionaire and that he kept it a secret because he didn't want people to judge him. At first he says that he is a self-made millionaire, but adds that his mom built their real estate empire.

Although an emotional Bryce assures her that he's in it for the group, Tolú doesn't like the fact he's trying to "victimize his privilege" and he's the least person who deserves the money.

Later on, Bryce and Julie have a heart-to-heart about their different upbringings, as Julie reveals in the confessional: "If Bryce can't use this moment to recognize your own privilege in this, you don't deserve to be here."

Their conversation soon falls on to whether Bryce is deserving of the money. However, Bryce just wants people to see him as an authentic person who has had his own personal struggles. He can accept his own privilege and at least deserves the experience.

Unexpected offer

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

The next day, Julie and Brian go ziplining over a lagoon and explore a cave.

Back at the house, there’s a spa day and Jay reveals her fears to Bryce that she could be kicked off at any moment.

Tolú tells Lindsey of an earlier conversation she had with Bryce about his wealth and how he had to hide his designer belongings. However, Bryce overhears his name as the pair plot to vote him out.

Bryce confronts Lindsey about their chat and begs him to "not rat her out" as she tells him everything — apart from the part where she said she was “game” to vote him out.

Elsewhere, Tolú and Winnie agree to vote Bryce out and that Jake will be next.

Meanwhile, back with Julie and Brian there's another twist in store. Brooke informs them that they get their own individual vault decisions, but the choice is different.

One offer is presented to them on the table, but they don't know what it is. If they open the offer, they must accept it. All they know about the offer is that it benefits them and not the group, but they can keep their decision to themselves if they wish.

Brian gets emotional as he confesses that the offer is tempting as his family are looking to adopt a young boy from foster care and needs to be financially stable.

However, he doesn't give in to temptation and rejects the offer, saying, “My integrity is not for sale."

As for Julie, she takes the offer...

The Trust: A Game of Greed episodes 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix.