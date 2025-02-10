Virdee episode 2 recap: 'We don't lie to each other'

This Virdee episode 2 recap contains spoilers... As Harry (Staz Nair) chases a serial killer, his brother-in-law Riaz Hyatt (Vikash Bhai) decides it might be time to start a war with his cross-city gangland rival. Meanwhile, Ranjit Virdee (Kulvinder Ghir) is recovering in hospital with no clue about the true identity of the nurse who saved his life...

Priti’s body is discovered in The Member’s Club with her eyes sewed shut and tattoos on her feet. Harry soon works out that she wasn’t alone when she was killed and soon finds her boyfriend Nazir, in another room, drugged and unconscious.

Outside, Harry’s journalist niece Tara (Nina Singh) is sniffing around and offering to help him with his investigation, but he’s not interested.

During Priti’s autopsy later that day, Harry tells the pathologist he saw her eyes moving when he found the body and it happens again as she’s lying on the slab. They cut her eyelids open to find her eyeballs have been removed and wasps have been put in there, which is beyond creepy, especially when you consider how they hatched inside her. Euugghh.

Priti’s mother is devastated when Harry visits her, yet when he looks around her bedroom he discovers the box of cash she made from dealing drugs. There’s also a photo in there, of Priti next to a man who’s face she’s scribbled out, who turns out to be Xavier Stead, her thuggish ex-boyfriend. We doubt it was him who killed her though.

'We don't lie to each other...'

At Bradford Hospital, Ranjit Virdee (Kulvinder Ghir) is on the brink of death after being brought in by ambulance following his heart attack, where Saima (Aysha Kala) is on duty. Gazing down at the man who banished her husband from his family proves a surreal moment for the nurse, but she soon springs into action and saves his life.

Later on, Ranjit’s wife Jyoti (Sudha Buchar) thanks Saima and asks her not to tell Harry about what happened to his father. It’s clear she’s worried about what will occur if her son turns up at the hospital, however, Saima tells her mother-in-law “we don’t lie to each other...”

When Ranjit wakes up, he has no idea that Saima is treating him and opens up to her about all manner of subjects. As his wife arrives he even tells her what a great nurse she is, yet when he asks her name Jyoti lies in a bid to make her husband believe she is a Sikh, to Saima’s fury.

However, when it turns out Ranjit needs major surgery, Saima takes the opportunity to talk about how those who fear their time is running short often speak about their regrets...

'It's the people we love who suffer...'

Priti’s murder doesn’t go down well with Harry’s brother-in-law Riaz Hyatt (Vikash Bhai) who believes she was killed by Vasil Shala (Andi Jashy) as punishment for switching to their drug operation. We’re not sure that’s the case, yet Riaz immediately throws his “no bodies” promise out of the window and orders a revenge hit. “It was Harry’s job to keep the peace and he failed,” he explains.

Harry and Riaz are both due to attend Riaz and Saima’s mother’s anniversary dinner later on, which could prove to be another fiery family occasion.

Harry pays Xavier Stead a visit and finds him dealing drugs, doing drugs and having sex at his car wash, yet news of Priti’s death seems to be a surprise to him. However while Harry and DS Khalil Amin (Danyal Ismail) are arresting him, a load of cars are blown up at his car wash, which seems to be the work of Riaz. Presumably Xavier is a part of Shala crew and this a reprisal.

During questioning, Stead tells Harry and Khalil how Priti switched to Bradford West. A pay-off between the two bosses was mooted, but Vasil Shala wouldn’t agree. When he visits Shala, the drug dealer denies murdering Priti, but wants info about who killed Novak if he’s to provide info on who might have murdered her. “Maybe you should speak to Bradford West. And remember Harry, it’s the people we love who suffer when we don’t do what we promise,” he explains, in a thinly-veiled threat.

'I'm sorry, I can't do this...'

After chatting to Priti’s boyfriend, Harry realizes the killer spent two hours putting Henna tattoos on her feet post-mortem and a UV light shows the word BEIZZAT.. meaning "dishonoured" in invisible ink on her left foot. Yet when the killer sees Harry’s niece Tara on the TV reporting on the case, it seems likely he’s targeting her as his next victim.



Meanwhile, Tara chats to her friend about what happened to Priti.

After a somber and reflective meeting with Riaz, in which much seems to have been left unsaid, Harry visits Saima's father on the anniversary of his wife’s death, but after seeing his wife and her father so happy together, he can’t join them. “I’m sorry.. I can’t do this..” he says, driving away in anguish. Saima still hasn’t told Harry about his father, despite her father and sister urging him to do so.

However, on his way home, Harry hears an advert for Beizzat nightclub and pays the place a visit, convinced the killer will be somewhere inside. Sure enough, when he gets inside the dead body of a man falls from the balcony onto the dance floor, as a noxious gas spreads throughout the venue.