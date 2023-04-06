Wellmania ending explained: What happened in Liv's past?

The Wellmania ending might come as a shock to some viewers because the latest comedy series on Netflix actually has some pretty dark themes going on.

In Wellmania, we follow Liv (Celeste Barber) a food writer and a workaholic who ends up stuck in her home country of Australia after losing her green card, and she's unable to return to the United States until she gets her health back on track.

As a result of this, Liv tries everything she can to sort her poor health out and tries pretty much every trend out there. These include cleansing therapy, spinning classes and cupping therapy, leading to some hilarious misadventures along the way.

But it actually turns out a major traumatic event is at the heart of Wellmania, and the popular Netflix series actually addresses some tricky topics such as death, family relationships, and how humans can respond to grief.

So, what happened to Liv at the end of Wellmania? Here's everything you need to know...

What happened to Liv's green card?

It turns out that Liv didn't actually lose her green card at all, and her mother Lorraine (Genevieve Mooy) had been hiding it from her all this time.

We learn that Lorraine had watched her husband die young, and she was afraid that Liv would meet a similar fate if she did not slow down, especially when she wouldn't go to her brother's wedding due to her fast-paced and demanding career.

In addition to this, Liv was forty-years-old with barely any savings or assets, and Lorraine was concerned about her 'live one day at a time' attitude. So when Liv lost her bag at the beach and it was returned to the family address, Lorraine decided to hide the card from her daughter so she had to pause for a minute.

Liv was very frustrated to learn that her mother was responsible for the mess she was in. Lorraine explained that she simply wanted Liv to rest for a few days before getting back to her life, but she did not anticipate that Liv would fail her medical checks and get her visa canceled.

What happened in Liv's past?

Liv's difficult past contributed to her unhealthy, partying lifestyle. (Image credit: Netflix)

As referenced above, the death of Liv's father had caused her some serious trauma. After a one-on-one session with sexual self-help guru Camille, she realized that her recent blackouts were deeply rooted in her past, which was a shocking revelation for her.

Liv wanted to run away from her hometown because she was afraid of being a disappointment to her family. This is why she chose to keep herself constantly busy with work and away from home, to distract herself.

On the night her father passed away, Liv snuck out of the house with a lasagna tray and a bottle of wine and she attended a high school party, and her chugging skill brought her into the spotlight, she didn't want to be known as the girl whose father had died so she wanted attention for other reasons.

She also blamed herself for her father's death as she forced her father to come swimming with her one day, even when he was complaining about his health. She swam further out even though she knew that her father was tired and wanted to go home, and she believes this contributed to his eventual death as she pushed him too hard.

Following on from this, Liv developed some unhealthy coping mechanisms such as partying, eating, drinking and not planning for the future. All these revelations explained a lot about Liv's behaviors.

Did Liv go back to America?

Yes, Liv traveled back to New York as soon as she cleared her medical test and did not stay in Australia. But while she was physically better, it was clear she had not healed from her past trauma.

She made it to the set of the television show on time but after getting ready for the show, she realized that she was missing her father’s watch. She frantically searched the dressing room and her belongings, but she could not find it, causing her to have a panic attack.

Meanwhile, back in Australia, Lorraine was admitted to hospital and Liv ignored her brother’s call to focus on her work, so she hasn't found out yet. So while her physical health has improved, her mental health still needs a lot of work.

