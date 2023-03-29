Meet the Wellmania cast: who's who in the comedy series

Wellmania is a comedy series that follows a food writer with an unhealthy lifestyle who ends up forced to reevaluate her choices and improve her habits.

The new series is based on the book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness by Brigid Delaney, who is also one of the creators of the latest Netflix comedy, alongside Benjamin Law.

The official plot for Wellmania is: "When food writer and human tornado Liv has a major health crisis, she is forced to rethink her ‘live fast die young’ attitude. After she scores a once-in-a-lifetime job that will catapult her into the American mainstream, a series of unfortunate events in Australia sees her banned from re-entering the States unless she fixes her health.

"Throwing herself body-first into a wellness journey, she tries everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to get well quickly and reclaim her old life."

Comedian Celeste Barber leads the cast as Liv, and there's a great line-up of talent who play her nearest and dearest who are around her as she takes on the fitness challenge.

Here's the Wellmania cast...

Celeste Barber as Liv Healy

Celeste Barber as Liv Healy. (Image credit: Netflix)

Liv Healy is the protagonist of Wellmania, who is forced to go on a health kick after she suffers a scare which leaves her unable to fly back to the United States. Back in her hometown in Australia, Liv must now get her health back on track in order to return to her life overseas.

She's played by Australian comedian Celeste Barber, who is known for the comedy series The Letdown and her own stand-up shows. She also appeared in the soap Home & Away, playing the role of a journalist.

JJ Fong as Amy Kwan

JJ Fong as Amy Kwan. (Image credit: Netflix)

Amy is an investigative journalist and Liv’s best friend, who lives in Australia and supports Liv through her weird and wonderful journey toward a healthier lifestyle.

JJ Fong is a New Zealand actress and producer, known for her role as Jaime in

Creamerie and Alice in the comedy-drama series Go Girls.

Lachlan Buchanan as Gaz Healy

Lachlan Buchanan as Gaz Healy. (Image credit: Netflix)

Gaz Healy is Liv's brother. He is engaged to Dalbert Tan and lives in Australia, where he's ready to welcome his sister home. But will things go smoothly having Liv back in his life?

Australian actor Lachlan Buchanan is best known for his roles as Emmett Dixon in the Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19 and Ryan in Dynasty. He has also had appearances in Teen Wolf, NCIS, and Criminal Minds.

Remy Hii as Dalbert Tan

Remy Hii as Dalbert Tan. (Image credit: Netflix)

Dalbert Tan is Gaz's fiancé. We don't know much about this character yet, so we'll have to tune in to find out more!

Malaysian-Australian actor Remy Hii plays the role of Dalbert. He is also known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians, The Princess Switch 3, and the TV series Marco Polo.

Alexander Hodge as Isaac Huang

Alexander Hodge as Isaac Huang. (Image credit: Netflix)

Isaac Huang is Liv's love interest. There's not a lot of information around him yet, so we'll have to wait and see what happens between Isaac and Liv.

Alexander Hodge is an Australian actor who is known for portraying Andrew on the HBO series Insecure. He has also starred in Netflix rom-com Resort to Love and the comedy movie Joy Ride.

Who else is in Wellmania?

Below are a list of recurring stars in the series. We don't have character names for everyone yet, but we'll keep you updated when that changes.

Simone Kessell as Helen King

Virginie Laverdure as Valerie Jones

Johnny Carr as Doug Henderson

Miranda Otto, Leah Vandenberg and Aden Young also star in the show.

Wellmania is released on Netflix on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.