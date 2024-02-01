Who is Buck Braithwaite? All about the Alexander: The Making of a God star

Buck Braithwaite is currently making quite an impression in the Netflix docudrama, Alexander: The Making of a God as the titular historical figure, Alexander the Great.

The Netflix series combines expert academic insight from historians and evidence from Dr. Calliope Limneos-Papakosta's ongoing excavations in Alexandria, Egypt with epic reenactment footage of history. The series charts Alexander's sudden rise to prominence: following the assassination of his father, King Philip II, Alexander became the King of Macedon at the age of 20. You can read all about this incident in our Alexander: The Making of a God episode 1 recap.

Alexander spent most of his reign locked in battle, having united his country and embarking on a lengthy campaign against the Persian Empire. Alexander eventually toppled the Persian ruler, Darius III, and his ambition and military acumen saw him laying claim to the largest Western empire in history, in just under six years.

Buck Braithwaite cuts an impressive figure as Alexander in the show's reenactment footage, but where might you have seen him before? We have answers to some of the commonly asked questions about the star right now.

What else has Buck Braithwaite starred in?

Playing Alexander the Great in Alexander: The Making of a God is arguably Buck's biggest role to date, but the star also appeared in Flowers in the Attic: The Origin as Mal Foxworth, in the Apple TV Plus drama Masters of the Air as Lt. Oscar C. Amison, and in the Netflix erotic thriller, Fair Play, where he played Luke's (Alden Ehrenreich) brother, Theo.

He made his screen debut in Nefarious, an indie horror movie following a group who friends who are stalked by a predator after a botched robbery attempt.

Braithwaite has also appeared on stage; he has appeared in a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and was part of Arrows & Traps' Talking Gods project, a digital season of five reimagined Greek myths. He was part of the cast of Aphrodite, the fourth show in the series.

How tall is Buck Braithwaite?

Buck is approximately 5 feet 10 inches (roughly 1.8 m) tall.

Where is Buck Braithwaite from?

Buck is from the United Kingdom.

Is Buck Braithwaite on social media?

Yes! Braithwaite shares updates about his career across his multiple platforms, but he's primarily active on Instagram, where he has shared behind-the-scenes snaps from some of his most recent projects like Alexander and Master of the Air.

His Instagram handle is @buckbraithwaite

A post shared by Buck Braithwaite (@buckbraithwaite) A photo posted by on

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.