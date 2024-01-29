Alexander: The Making of a God: release date, trailer and everything we know

Alexander: The Making of a God is a Netflix docudrama with its eye on one of history's most formidable military figures: Alexander the Great.

Following on from Queen Cleopatra, this new six-part series recounts the Macedonian King's rise to prominence, charting his journey from an exiled young man through to his conquest of the Persian Empire. His ambition saw Alexander claiming at the largest Western Empire in history (stretching from Greece to part of India), within six years.

To tell such a story, Alexander: The Making of a God combines dramatic reenactment footage with contemporary contributions from historical experts and "fact-based archaeology" which is based on ongoing excavations being undertaken by Calliope Limneos-Papakosta in Alexandria, Egypt.

Here's what you need to know about Alexander: The Making of a God...

Alexander: The Making of a God premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Don't forget to check out our list of the best Netflix documentaries if you're looking to get your factual fix.

Alexander: The Making of a God cast

To bring his story to life, the Alexander: The Making of a God team has enlisted an impressive cast. It includes:

Buck Braithwaite (Master of the Air) as Alexander the Great

Mido Hamada (Foundation) as King Darius

Agni Scott (Absentia) as Stateira

Dino Kelly (Peaky Blinders) as Ptolemy

Will Stevens (Silent Witness) as Hephaestion

Alain Ali Washnevsky (Tehran) as Mazaeus

Kosha Engler (Culprits) as Olympias

Steven Hartley (Brassic) as General Memnon

What will Alexander: The Making of a God cover?

On Tudum, Netflix has given us a clear idea of Alexander: The Making of a God's focus. Chiefly, the series revolves around the historical icon's ultimate goal of toppling King Darius, and his subsequent victories across the West. The streamer's also teased that the docudrama will speculate on some of the details about Alexander's private life, including his intimate relationship with childhood friend (and potential lover) Hephaestion.

Their summary for the series reads: "The six-part docuseries explores the extraordinary path of the young, exiled man determined to find his place in the world following his father assassination, quickly uniting his country in a campaign for dominance. Alexander pursued an unrelenting obsession with defeating the Persian King Darius, and his ambition led to his claim of largest Western empire in history, from Greece to part of India, in just under six years. "

Is there an Alexander: The Making of a God trailer?

Yes! The official trailer arrived a few weeks ahead of the docudrama's release, and it shows us some of the defining moments from the legendary figure's history, along with revealing some of the contributors and their perspectives on his greatness. Check it out below: