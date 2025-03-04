Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight — release date, voice cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight is an animated series coming to Netflix.

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight sees the French comic book duo back to take on the Romans in a new animated Netflix series.

The pair from ancient Gaul, who were created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo in 1959, return to fight the conquerors with the aid of their magic potion that gives their Gaullish village superhuman strength. However this time it’s not so easy!

This new cartoon series, based on the original book Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight, is created by Alan Chabat, who wrote and directed the 2002 live-action movie Astérix and Obélix: The Middle Kingdom.

Here’s all you need to know about the Netflix series Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight…

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight is a five-part series starting on Netflix on Wednesday April 30 2025.

Is there a trailer?

Yes the Netflix trailer for Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight sees the Romans annoyed because one village in Gaul is still resisting their rule in 50 BC. They plan to capture it for good but can warriors Astérix and Obélix keep them at bay?

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight plot

The series of Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight is set in the first millennium, around 50 BC, with Rome desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul. So far, the Gauls have managed to fend them off using their magic potion but this time the potion master is struck by amnesia. These sees the villagers left to their own devices against the might of the Romans. Can Astérix and Obélix defeat them against the odds?

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight sees the Gauls get into a battle against the Romans in 50BC. (Image credit: Netflix)

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight voice cast

The voice cast for Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight sees creator Alain Chabat voicing Astérix while Gilles Lellouche is Obélix. Laurent Lafitte, Anais Demoustier, Thierry Lhermitte and Jeanne Balibar are also in the voice cast.

All about the original Astérix and Obélix comic books

Albert Uderzo with his two famous creations Astérix and Obélix at the French theme park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Astérix was a French comic book series first written by René Goscinny and illustrated by Albert Uderzo in 1959. Goscinny died in 1977 and so Uderzo carried on writing them until 2009 when a new team took over. By 2023 the comics had sold 393 million copies, making them the best-selling European comic book series. The stories have been adapted into 15 films, 10 of them animated and five live-action. They have also spawned a theme park near Paris. Albert Uderzo died in 2020 aged 92.