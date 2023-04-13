Queen Cleopatra: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all about Jada Pinkett Smith's docu-drama series

Queen Cleopatra is one of the most famous women in history and has become a cultural icon. But over time the ancient Egyptian ruler has been hugely misunderstood and misrepresented and she has become more well-known for her relationships with Julius Caesar and Marc Antony than for her fierce intellect and strategic genius.

Now, Jada Pinkett Smith is determined to right that wrong and has produced and narrated a Netflix docu-drama that attempts to uncover the truth about the powerful Queen.

Starring Casualty's Adele James as Cleopatra, John Partridge as Julius Caesar, Craig Russell as Marc Antony and Michael Greco as Cleopatra's brother Pothinus, and using the testimonies of real-life experts and historians, the educational series documents the Queen’s rise and fall.

“We don't often get to see or hear stories about Black queens, and that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them!” says Jada, wife of Hollywood actor Will Smith. “Cleopatra is a queen who many know about, but not in her truth. She’s been displayed as overtly sexual, excessive, and corrupt, yet she was a strategist, an intellect, a commanding force of nature, who fought to protect her kingdom and her heritage is highly debated. This season will dive deeper into her history and re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.”

So here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix series Queen Cleopatra…

Queen Cleopatra is a four-part series that launches worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday May 10 2023. Each episode is 45 minutes long.

Is there a Queen Cleopatra trailer?

Yes there's a Queen Cleopatra trailer and it looks gripping. The trailer shows a dramatised version of Cleopatra’s life interspersed with insight from real-life historians. We hear Jada Pinkett Smith saying: “There was a time long ago when women ruled with unparalleled power as warriors, queens and mothers of nations and there were none more iconic than Cleopatra.” Then Adele James as Cleopatra asks, “I would die for Egypt. What would you die for?”

It looks like the series is going to be high drama, and we can’t wait! You can watch the trailer below...

Queen Cleopatra plot

Using a mix of dramatisation and expert opinion, the four-part series follows the rise and fall of Queen Cleopatra, the last pharaoh of Egypt. It delves into her relationships, celebrates her tactical prowess and shows her determination to protect her kingdom. It also examines her heritage, which has been widely disputed.

Delve into the family intrigues of Queen Cleopatra. (Image credit: Netflix)

Queen Cleopatra cast — Adele James as Cleopatra

Adele James plays the iconic Queen Cleopatra. She played Christina Mollet in the British medical series Casualty and has also starred in Nate & Jamie, Doctors, The Corona Connections and Acceptable Damage.

Adele James takes the lead role of Queen Cleopatra. (Image credit: Netflix)

Adele James as Christina Mollet in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

John Partridge as Julius Caesar

John Partridge stars as the infamous Roman leader Julius Caesar. He is best known for his role as Christian in the British soap EastEnders. He’s also appeared in Game On and Cats and taken part in Celebrity Juice, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, I’m a Celebrity... and Celebrity Mastermind.

Craig Russell as Marc Antony

Craig Russell is Cleopatra’s lover Marc Antony. He’s starred in The Last Kingdom, Riches, Pitching In and Doctors. He played DI Mark Gascoyne in Hollyoaks and has also been in Dream Team and The Hatton Garden Job.

Michael Greco as Pothinus

Michael Greco plays Queen Cleopatra’s brother Pothinus who eventually betrayed her. Michael of course is best known for playing Beppe di Marco in EastEnders and has also starred in Holby City, Casualty, The Killer Beside Me, Chasing Shadows and Doctors.

Previous stars playing the iconic Egyptian ruler Queen Cleopatra

Queen Cleopatra has been depicted countless times on screen. Most famously, Elizabeth Taylor played her as a temptress in the big budget 1963 movie Cleopatra, alongside Richard Burton and Rex Harrison. Vivien Leigh played her in the 1945 film Caesar and Cleopatra and Sophia Loren took on the role in Due notti con Cleopatra in 1954. Gal Gadot is also playing her in a movie, although there’s no release date yet. The famous Queen has also been featured in everything from Scooby-Doo to Asterix cartoons.