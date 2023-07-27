Get the lowdown on Milva, one of Geralt's new allies from The Witcher season 3.

*Note: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher season 3 volume two*

Milva is one of the many new faces introduced in The Witcher season 3. The latest chapter in Netflix's epic fantasy saga has landed, and it sees Geralt and Yennefer banding together to protect Ciri from the forces that seek the Princess of Cintra for her powers.

In the second volume, Geralt (Henry Cavill, in his last few episodes as the White Wolf) finds himself in dire straits after crossing swords with a formidable, magical foe. And it's here where we're introduced to a new face who helps him track down Ciri all over again.

So, who is Milva? Read on to find out a little bit more info about Geralt's new ally from his time in Brokilon Forest.

Who is Milva in The Witcher season 3?

Milva. (Image credit: Netflix)

Milva, otherwise known as Maria Barring, is a gifted human archer in The Witcher saga, and one of the many people who cross paths with Geralt on his travels.

The character description Netflix gave for Milva reads: "Fierce and deadly hunter Milva is a human adopted by the dryads of the Brokilon Forest. Her archery skills are unparalleled, and combined with her aptitude for survival, she’s a formidable adversary anywhere on the Continent."

We only meet Milva in season 3's seventh episode. Following the savage beating that Geralt takes from Vilgefortz in the sixth episode, Triss Merigold takes him to Brokilon to heal. Milva is a member of the dryad community who resides in the forest where he's being treated.

She begrudgingly looks after Geralt whilst he's in the dryads' care — as Jaskier puts it, there's 'a very weird energy' between them — but the pair have both survived conflict, and she looks to be a valuable ally going forward.

Geralt might be eager to go off and save Ciri from the Nilfgaardian Empire, but she's not willing to let him leave until he's recovered. Unfortunately, Geralt is just as stubborn, so she ends up following him on his travels, constantly reminding him of when he'll be dead as he trains and tries to get back to his full strength.

When Geralt finally gives up his neutrality and takes on an encampment of Nilfgaardian warriors at a crossing, she comes to his aid with a few well-placed arrows of her own and saves his life.

Who plays Milva in The Witcher season 3?

Meng'er Zhang attending the Eternals preiere in October 2021. (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty)

The Witcher team has enlisted Chinese actress Meng'er Zhang to play Milva.

Zhang is likely best known to most viewers for playing Shang-Chi's younger sister, Xu Xialing, in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi was her first international mainstream release, though she does have years of theater experience, too.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. For more shows to enjoy, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows that you should be watching right now.