Who is Vivienne Acheampong? — all about Lucienne in The Sandman

Vivienne Acheampong brings Lucienne to life in the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman . As the trusted advisor to Dream (Tom Sturridge) and the dutiful librarian of the Dreaming, Lucienne has a big role to play in the mystical kingdom.

Acheampong worked as a supply teacher (that’s a substitute teacher in the US) to help pay the bills between acting gigs. "You never know when it’s going to happen for you," she told the Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) of her role in 2019 on the comedy sketch show Famalam that allowed her to put her teaching days behind her to focus on acting.

Let’s learn more about this talented actor and star of The Sandman.

Who is Lucienne in The Sandman?

Gaiman’s graphic novel series The Sandman was published under DC Comics’ fledgling Vertigo Comics imprint from 1989 to 1996. In the story, the librarian of The Dreaming realm ruled by Dream (aka Morpheus) is called Lucien.

Lucien serves as the keeper of knowledge in The Dreaming. He is also a close confidant for Dream, who values Lucien’s knowledge and wisdom.

Gaiman tweeted his delight at Acheampong’s casting as the character was reimagined as Lucienne for the Netflix series.

One of my favourite changes from the Sandman comic. Our Lucien has become a Lucienne, and @vivacheampong brings the wise librarian of dreams to pointy-eared life. pic.twitter.com/2eLyBM14GCJanuary 28, 2021 See more

In The Sandman series premiere, Lucienne finds Dream after his return to The Dreaming after being held hostage. His century-long absence has wreaked havoc on the waking world, but Dream soon discovers that it has taken a toll in The Dreaming as well. Lucienne remained behind to watch over the kingdom in his absence and she’s ready to help him return to power and restore the realm.

Vivienne Acheampong's roles

Acheampong has been acting for several years, appearing in bit parts as early as 2015.

She was a voice actor in the World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth video game in 2018, but her big breakthrough moment came later that year when she made her first appearance in the BAFTA-nominated comedy sketch show Famalam. She would go on to appear in seven episodes from 2018 to 2020.

In 2020, Acheampong appeared on The Emily Atack Show. Later that year she starred as Alice’s Mum in the Robert Zemeckis movie The Witches , an updated adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl story featuring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Chris Rock and Stanley Tucci.

Acheampong appeared as Grace Kenu in the UK series The One in 2021, and earlier this year she starred in multiple episodes of Ellie & Natasia.

If The Sandman is as big a hit, there’s no question we’ll be seeing more of Acheampong as Lucienne in future seasons of the series.

All 10 episodes of The Sandman are available now on Netflix.