Why I'm glad Netflix is giving 3 Body Problem a chance to finish on its terms

Netflix has given the green light for 3 Body Problem to bring its story to an end. Without specifying how many additional seasons or episodes, Netflix gave the show an open-ended renewal, letting fans know the story that began in an epic first season will reach its full conclusion. And I couldn't be happier about the decision.

Far too many shows have been cancelled after cliffhanger endings that will never be resolved. The Midnight Club's Mike Flanagan famously explained how the show's cliffhanger would have been resolved in season 2 following it's cancellation, along with all of the other things he wanted to do if he had the chance. This won't be the case with 3 Body Problem.

"We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," said showrunners David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo in a statement on Tudum . "Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

With 3 Body Problem season 1, showrunners had the monumental task of building a massive universe to use as a foundation for the rest of the series. It spent most of its time focused on a brilliant group of young scientists in the present day while jumping back into the past to see how one woman's fateful decision changed the course of humanity.

Over the course of eight episodes, fans watched as the established rules of science fell apart, shocking truths were revealed and plans for the future were made. And then there was the mysterious game that offered more questions than answers. One of the big problems with figuring out what to include in the first season came with the fact that the show's villains, the aliens known as San-Ti, won't be arriving on Earth for 400 years. It was a lot to pack into one season, and while the foundation for future seasons was eventually laid, it also felt like an overly long schlep to arrive at a season finale that delivered a huge cliffhanger.

Shows based on epic bestselling book series, like 3 Body Problem and Game of Thrones — which Benioff and Weiss also oversaw — operate on such a large scale that they need time and space to grow. Benioff and Weiss had 10 episodes to work with in the first season of Game of Thrones whereas they only had eight with 3 Body Problem — which also required as much if not more CGI and special effects as GoT. Their commitment to the show is encouraging considering how easy it would have been for Netflix to blame soaring production costs in the age of contraction as a reason to not renew the show.

It's a hard ask for fans to tune into new shows without knowing whether their investment of time and engagement will pay off. With so many things to watch, and so many places to watch them, many fans wait to watch new series after learning whether the show will have more than one season.

3 Body Problem is a series that requires more than passive engagement from viewers, and after ending with a cliffhanger that sees Earth's future hanging in the balance, well, it would have been a shame to never have a chance to find out what happens.

You can watch all of 3 Body Problem season 1 on Netflix right now.