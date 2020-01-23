How to tie a Cape Knot like Jean-Luc Picard's necktie

Source: CBS All Access He may be a retired admiral, but Jean-Luc Picard can still wear a suit. (Image credit: CBS All Access)

There's something comforting about a uniform. Whether it's military, or a black turtleneck, or even just a plain white T-shirt — you get that sense of predictability. No matter what else happens, you've got your uniform. That one thing that you don't have to think about each day. Just put it on, and go about your business.

So what happens when you retire to the French countryside, with only your pit bull (No. 1!) and a couple handlers hanging around? Do you let yourself go?

Not if you're Jean-Luc Picard. In the first episode of Star Trek: Picard , the retired admiral finds himself on the wrong side of an interview about the events that led him to leave Star Fleet. (No spoilers here, but things get a little heated.) What really stood out to me, though, was the fact that dude didn't just get dressed up a little — he went with a an unconventional choice for a necktie.

Before we get to Picard's current choice of neckwear, however, it's worth noting that this isn't the first time he's donned silk on Star Trek .

Picard has gone for the standard "I'm just an overworked, underpaid gumshue" sort of look.

And Picard can certainly pull off a white tux.

Or perhaps something a little more historical?

Anyway. Back to Picard's tie during his interview in the first episode of the new series. In Remeberance he's rocking what's known as a Cape Knot. And it's not all that difficult to tie, while adding a good bit of flair to what otherwise is an accessory that's too often just an afterthought.

Take a closer look.

That's it. Some triangles, artfully done. And it's not all that difficut a tie to tie. Have a look below, and give it a shot yourself.