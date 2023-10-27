How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: live stream boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

As crossover fights go, Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou promises to be the biggest since Rocky vs Thunderlips. The so-called Battle of the Baddest pits the heavyweight boxing world champ against the erstwhile UFC heavyweight supremo this Saturday, October 28, in a clash of super-sized fighting machines.

Fury needs no introduction. An official king of the ring since 2020 and widely considered the lineal champion long before that, the Brit is outlandish, a showman who courts attention and controversy. From dressing up as batman for a press conference, smashing watermelons with his head and belting out American Pie from the ring, there's never a dull moment with the Gypsy King.

Standing at 6’ 9” with a ludicrous 85" reach, he invariably towers over his opponents, but it's not just brawn that's taken him to the top. Fury is one of the smartest boxers on the planet, and his key assets are speed and finesse, both of which belie his unconventional physique.

Ngannou, meanwhile, has waited patiently for a bout like this for four years. Whilst MMA is his specialty, boxing was his first love from a young age, and he possesses supreme knockout ability.

The story of "The Predator" is as inspiring as it is impressive. From sleeping rough on the streets of Paris to fighting in the UFC within five years, his rapid rags-to-riches tale is genuinely inspiring, though of course that hasn't stopped Fury from pledging to knock him out within six rounds.

The 6’ 4” former UFC god racked up numerous knockouts in the Octagon, and is said to have registered the hardest punch on record, equivalent to a crushing 96 horsepower. Deontay Wilder's power caused Fury a bit of bother in their first bout, so as far as the proverbial puncher's chance goes, Ngannou's got as good a shot as anyone, and the 37-year-old will be looking to land that big right fist at every opportunity.

If that wasn't enough drama, "Iron" Mike Tyson, who Fury was named after, has been training Ngannou specially. Counting as an official bout under strict boxing rules, this blockbuster crossover event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday 28th October.

The Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live stream is an ESPN Plus PPV in the US and a TNT Sports PPV in the UK, though it's airing in 200 countries around the world courtesy of DAZN. Keep reading to find out how to sign up wherever you are and if you need a VPN to help you watch if you're traveling abroad. We've also included some useful information below so you know the tale of the tape and some odds.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in the US

Boxing fans in the US can live stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou via ESPN Plus PPV, with the fight priced at $79.99.

If you're not already an ESPN Plus customer, you'll need to purchase a subscription on top of that.

The Fury vs Ngannou fight, plus a month of access to ESPN Plus, is available for $90.98. Alternatively, you could opt for Fury vs Ngannou, plus a month of access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu, for $94.98.

Live coverage begins at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on Saturday, and the Fury vs Ngannou ringwalks are expected at around 5.40 pm ET / 2.40 pm PT.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Canada

In Canada, the Fury vs Ngannou fight will be available as part of a TSN+ subscription in Canada. Subscriptions start from just $8 plus tax. No PPV – just a regular sign up.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in the UK

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is a PPV in the UK too, costing £21.95 from the TNT Sports Box Office (rebranded from BT Sports Box Office).

Live coverage of the event begins at 6 pm UK on Saturday evening, with Fury and Ngannou expected to ringwalk at approximately 10.40 pm.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Australia

As is the case in most countries around the world, Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou will be available to watch via DAZN in Australia, with the PPV priced at $34.99.

Live coverage starts at 4 am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning, though the Fury vs Ngannou ringwalks are expected at the much more sociable time of 8.40 am.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live streams

Wherever you live, there's a strong possibility that DAZN is streaming the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

However, in some places there may be no easy way of watching the boxing. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Nationality British Cameroonian-French Date of birth August 12th, 1988 September 5th, 1986 Height 6' 9'' 6' 4" Reach 85" 83" Total fights 34 0 Record 33-0-1 (24 KOs) N/A

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight card

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou; Heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye; Heavyweight

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean; Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright; Heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath; Heavyweight

Carlos Takam vs Martin Bakole; Heavyweight

Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran Galvan; Super-welterweight

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou odds

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds are in favor of Fury (-1400) versus the underdog Ngannou (+750).