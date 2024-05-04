How to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV: cricket schedule & times

The biennial T20 Cricket World Cup is returning for 2024, ready to bowl us away with a record high number of teams and a brand new host country, which promises the biggest year of this contest so far.

This is the ninth T20 World Cup, after the tournament was founded in 2007 in order to contest this popular short-form version of cricket. Don't expect the long tests of the Ashes or even of the ODIs of the Cricket World Cup like we had last year; these matches will be quick, short and sweet.

The 2024 iteration of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to feature 20 teams battling for the trophy, which is four more than we've ever seen in the contest before, and that's handy because there are multiple host countries. Cricket powerhouse West Indies is being joined by the USA to house the tournament, with matches taking place all over the Caribbean and US.

For cricket fans, this is going to be a must-watch tournament to follow up the IPL 2024 which is set to conclude just days prior.

If you want to catch the action, here's how to watch the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup from around the world.

How to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup in the US

While ESPN has rights to broadcast ICC events in many regions, the US isn't one of them; instead, Willow Sports is set to broadcast the T20 World Cup match coverage.

Willow Sports is a cable channel but if it's not included in your current line-up, you'll be able to find it as part of one live TV streaming service: Sling TV offers it, as part of its $10-per-month add-on pack World Sports. You'll have to sign up for either its Blue or Orange tiers (both $40 per month) to add this pack onto your existing bundle.

How to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK already know what we're going to say here: yes, the T20 World Cup will air on Sky Sports, like the vast majority of cricket events, because Sky has the broadcast rights to the event.

You can therefore expect to use the channels Sky Sports Cricket and sometimes Sky Sports Main Event in order to watch matches. The Sky Sports App could host streams too, though that's not been confirmed.

To watch Sky Sports, you have to sign up for Sky TV and add the Sky Sports bundle on top. The price of this various depending on the length of your plan and any deals that are running, but it costs roughly £40-£50 per month usually.

How to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia

There's been a change of ownership when it comes to watching the T20 World Cup in Australia, and that's because the rights have been taken over by Amazon.

That means you'll need to use Prime Video to stream each of the matches. You can access Prime Video if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year.

How to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

Group stages

Saturday, June 1

United States vs Canada: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Sunday, June 2

West Indies vs Papau New Guinea: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Namibia vs Oman: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Monday, June 3

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Afghanistan vs Uganda: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Tuesday, June 4

England vs Scotland: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Netherlands vs Nepal: 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT/4:30 pm UK/7:30 am ACT (next day)

Wednesday, June 5

India vs Ireland: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Papau New Guinea vs Uganda: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT/12:30 am UK (next day)/9:30 am ACT (next day)

Australia vs Oman: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli of India during a T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh. (Image credit: SURJEET YADAV/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, June 6

United States vs Pakistan: 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT/4:30 pm UK/7:30 am ACT (next day)

Namibia vs Scotland: 3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK/5 am ACT (next day)

Friday, June 7

Canada vs Ireland: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT/12:30 am UK (next day)/9:30 am ACT (next day)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Saturday, June 8

Netherlands vs South Africa: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Australia vs England: 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK/3 am ACT (next day)

West Indies vs Uganda: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Sunday, June 9

India vs Pakistan: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Oman vs Scotland: 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK/3 am ACT (next day)

Monday, June 10

South Africa vs Bangladesh: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Tuesday, June 11

Pakistan vs Canada: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Sri Lanka vs Nepal: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT/12:30 am UK (next day)/9:30 am ACT (next day)

Australia vs Namibia: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Wednesday, June 12

United States vs India: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

West Indies vs New Zealand: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Thursday, June 13

Bangladesh vs Netherlands: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

England vs Oman: 3 pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK/5 am ACT (next day)

Afghanistan vs Papau New Guinea: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

India's Dinesh Karthik and Netherlands' Scott Edwards during the T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 (Image credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, June 14

United States vs Ireland: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

South Africa vs Nepal: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT/12:30 am UK (next day)/9:30 am ACT (next day)

New Zealand vs Uganda: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Saturday, June 15

India vs Canada: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Namibia vs England: 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK/3 am ACT (next day)

Australia vs Scotland: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Sunday, June 16

Pakistan vs Ireland: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

Bangladesh vs Nepal: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT/12:30 am UK (next day)/9:30 am ACT (next day)

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Monday, June 17

New Zealand vs Papau New Guinea: 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT/3:30 pm UK/6:30 am ACT (next day)

West Indies vs Afghanistan: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT/1:30 am UK (next day)/10:30 am ACT (next day)

Super Eight

Wednesday, June 19 - Monday, June 24

We'll fill in this section as teams make it through the group stage.

Semi finals

Wednesday, June 26 & Thursday, June 27

We'll fill in this section as teams make it through the super eight stage

Final

Saturday, June 29

Once the semi-final matches are over, we'll fill in this section.

Everything else you need to know about the T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 Cricket World Cup teams: who's playing? For the first time in the T20 Cricket World Cup there are 20 teams, up from 16 in previous years, and they're split into five groups. Here they are:

Pakistan's Shadab Khan in the T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 final. (Image credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Group A

Canada

Ireland

India

Pakistan

United States

Group B

Australia

England

Namibia

Oman

Scotland

Group C

Afghanistan

New Zealand

Papau New Guinea

Uganda

West Indies

Group D

Bangladesh

Nepal

Netherlands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

T20 Cricket World Cup stadiums: where will matches take place? The West Indies and the United States are co-hosting the T20 Cricket World Cup, so matches will be spread across both regions. There are more stadiums in the former but the larger-capacity grounds are in the latter. Here's the full list, ordered by capacity: