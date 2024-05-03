Gavin & Stacey to return with a Christmas special — but there's a twist

The rumors were true! Gavin & Stacey is coming back for one last laugh later in 2024.

After years of speculation, the BBC has revealed that the smash-hit comedy series will be making a comeback this festive season — but there is bad news for fans as it has also been confirmed this will be the last ever outing for the show.

On the morning of Friday, May 3, the BBC press office shared a social media post confirming that Gavin & Stacey would be coming back to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its last-ever episode on Christmas Day.

The post reads: "We'll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!! Coming this Christmas Day on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer".

The post was accompanied by a photo of creators James Corden and Ruth Jones holding up a title page for the script. You can see it below:

A Gavin & Stacey Christmas comeback was most recently teased in February 2024, when Deadline reported that Corden and Jones were planning to film a new Christmas special over the summer, to bring it to our screens over the festive season.

You might remember that co-creator Ruth Jones was quick to issue a brutal Gavin & Stacey update right away, claiming she had no idea where the 'hilarious' rumor came from during an appearance on the Oliver Callan Show on RTÉ Radio One.

At the time, Jones commented: "I just find it so hilarious. Apparently, there's a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix. And I love it as it has 'a source says'. You know, who is this source? Where does this stuff come from?

"James and I went for lunch — when he got back from America — and we got papped, and the next thing was ‘Oh, they must be doing more Gavin & Stacey! Which is lovely! It's lovely that people love it and they're so desperate for it. Imagine if it was the opposite and they were like, 'Oh god! They're not bringing that back?'

"So it's suddenly a rumor. I don't know what to say. All I can say is, if there was something to say, on that front, James and I would happily announce it. We would. But some random journalist, who's decided to write this story... I'm lost for words", she added.

Looks like those rumors weren't as far-fetched after all!

Gavin & Stacey's last ever episode will air on Christmas Day 2024.

For more shows to enjoy in the meantime, check out our picks for the best BBC comedies and best BBC dramas we think you should be streaming on BBC iPlayer.