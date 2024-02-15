Ruth Jones gives brutal Gavin and Stacey update

Ruth Jones has shared an update after Gavin and Stacey was said to be making a Christmas comeback — and it's going to devastate any fans who were excited for the show's return.

Rumors about the show's return started swirling again this week after Deadline reported that the show would be reuniting the cast of the beloved BBC sitcom for another Christmas special set to air this coming festive season.

Ruth Jones was a guest on Wednesday's (February 14) edition of the Oliver Callan Show on RTÉ Radio One. When asked about the news, Jones said that she found the story "hilarious" and made it clear that she had no idea where the story had come from.

The co-creator and star said: "I just find it so hilarious. Apparently, there's a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix. And I love it as it has 'a source says'. You know, who is this source? Where does this stuff come from?

"James and I went for lunch — when he back [sic] from America — and we got papped, and the next thing was ‘Oh, they must be doing more Gavin & Stacey! Which is lovely! It's lovely that people love it and they're so desperate for it. Imagine if it was the opposite and they were like, 'Oh god! They're not bringing that back?'

"So it's suddenly a rumor. I don't know what to say. All I can says is, if there was something to say, on that front, James and I would happily announce it. We would. But some random journalist, who's decided to write this story... I'm lost for words", Jones added.

This isn't the first time that Ruth Jones has been forced to play down rumors of the show's return. In a 2022 interview, Jones shared a sad Gavin and Stacey update confirming that the show would not be coming back, saying, rather definitively, that she expected she and Corden would dream up something new following his return to the UK, "but it won't be Gavin and Stacey".

