Gavin and Stacey to make huge comeback in new Christmas Special

Gavin and Stacey is set to make a huge comeback to our screens, according to a new report from Deadline.

The publication claims that the much-loved BBC comedy series is due to film a new festive installment this summer which will air over the coming Christmas period.

The new episode is reportedly in the early stages of production and will be produced by Steve Coogan's Baby Cow Productions (Changing Ends) Ruth Jones' Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, the outfit co-owned by James Corden.

Excitingly, the report also states that the majority of the original cast are due to reprise their roles, too. That means we can expect to see Corden and Jones back as Smithy and Nessa, but also Matthew Horne and Joanna Page returning as the titular characters, along with Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, and Julia Davis together again soon.

Gavin and Stacey is easily one of the most popular British sitcoms in recent history. The series originally ran for three seasons from 2007 to 2010, picking up a BAFTA TV Audience Award in 2008. It was last on our screens for a 2019 Christmas special, which was watched by more than 18 million fans.

Famously, that special ended on a huge cliffhanger - Nessa's (Jones) proposal to Smithy! The plot of the new special is unclear at the time of writing, but surely we'll have to find out what happened between Nessa and Smithy if the show is indeed making a comeback, right?!

This is far from the first time that rumors of Gavin and Stacey's return have gone around regularly for years now.

Back in 2020, Ruth Jones and James Corden hinted that they "just hope one day we can let [viewers] know what Smithy said next...", and in 2022, Larry Lamb said: "Sooner or later, something will happen, I reckon" during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. More recently, Joanna Page admitted she would be keen for another reunion with the rest of her Gavin and Stacey family.

As the new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special has not been formally announced by the BBC, we don't have a confirmed release date at the time of writing. In the meantime, you can find all three seasons on BBC iPlayer.

