Joanna Page teases surprise Gavin & Stacey cast reunion

Joanna Page has revealed she has teamed up with fellow Gavin & Stacey stars for an exciting new project.

Gavin & Stacey hasn't been on our screens since the 2019 Christmas special, which left fans on a shocking cliffhanger, and people have been hopeful that the Barry residents will return for another round.

While we don't have confirmation on more episodes just yet, Stacey actress Joanna Page has confirmed she's teaming up with her on-screen in-laws Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman, who play Gavin’s parents Mick and Pam Shipman.

She is providing the voiceover for a new travel series which will see the duo exploring everywhere from Barry to Billericay, with Joanna providing essential commentary throughout their travels.

Speaking about the show to The Sun, Joanna said: “Alison and Larry have just done a show where they're going from Barry to Billericay and I’ve done the voiceover and I found it really difficult to voice because I was watching them and I kept missing my cue.

“And I was going ‘Look at them, they're like my mum and dad!' I couldn't take it seriously because I was smiling and laughing."

We don't know much about the upcoming travelogue just yet but we'll be sure to keep you updated with any information like an air date or what to expect.

Joanna Page teamed up with Michael Caines in Cooking With The Stars season 3. (Image credit: ITV)

Even though it's not a Gavin & Stacey spin-off, Joanna Page added that she would definitely be up for some sort of reunion in the future.

She added: "That would be so lovely. When we all first started it was like an instant family. We’re all still constantly in touch with each other, my gosh we send each other so many messages. We struggle to even make time for our own families."

However, despite the busy schedule, Joanna is in agreement about the Christmas Day cliffhanger and said: "We have GOT to find out what Smithy says to Nessa!"

Joanna Page is currently starring in ITV's Cooking With The Stars season 3 where she is paired up with Michael Caines MBE. The series is now airing so we'll have to wait and see how she gets on in the kitchen!