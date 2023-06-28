Cooking With The Stars season 3: release date, celebrities, hosts and everything we know

Cooking With The Stars season 3 is here with a great new line-up!

Cooking With The Stars season 3 is heading to ITV1 and ITVX this summer with a new batch of celebrities hoping to impress with their culinary skills.

As ever, they'll be partnered with professional chefs who will guide them through a variety of foodie challenges, hoping to help them avoid the dreaded Cook-Offs and advance through the competition.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said of the return: "We’re thrilled Cooking With The Stars is returning for a new series this summer. We have a fantastic batch of celebrities whose kitchen prowess will be put to the test once again, and a team of exceptional professional chefs guiding them through the chaos in the kitchen."

With the popular reality series right around the corner, here's everything you need to know about Cooking With The Stars season 3...

Cooking With The Stars begins on Tuesday, July 4 at 9 pm on ITV1. Episodes will air on a weekly basis in the same time slot.

It will also be available on demand for those watching via ITVX.

Cooking With The Stars season 3 premise

ITV teases: "Throughout the series the celebrities will be guided by their Chef Mentor as they attempt to create the winning dish in a series of intense Cooking Battles. The loser of each Battle will then have to fight for their place in the competition in the Cook Off — as they're tasked with creating a dish they’ve never seen before.

"Judged blind by all the chefs there is the possibility that the losing celebrity could be sent home by their own Chef Mentor. But who can handle the heat and go all the way to the end to become the culinary champion of this exciting cooking competition?"

Which celebrities are taking part in Cooking With The Stars season 3?

The Cooking With The Stars season 3 line-up. (Image credit: ITV)

This year's line-up is a great one!

We've got BAFTA award-winning actor Jason Watkins, boxing legend Chris Eubank, actress Joanna Page, Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon, singer Peter Andre, Busted’s Matt Willis, Steps’ Claire Richards and Love Island star Indiyah Polack.

Which professional chefs are in Cooking With The Stars season 3?

These professionals will be working alongside the celebrities in Cooking With the Stars season 3. (Image credit: ITV)

This year we've also got a brilliant line-up of professional chefs working alongside the celebrities. Here's the list of who is partnered with who!

British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager (partnered with Peter Andre)

Chef director Jack Stein (partnered with Chris Eubank)

Michelin Starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli (partnered with Samia Longchambon)

Scottish chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE (partnered with Claire Richards)

Michelin Starred executive chef Michael Caines MBE (partnered with Joanna Page)

Restauranter Shelina Permalloo (partnered with Matt Willis)

Chef & restauranteur April Jackson (partnered with Jason Watkins)

Chef Ellis Barrie (partnered with Indiyah Polack).

Who are the Cooking with the Stars season 3 hosts?

Emma Willis and Tom Allen are back for season 3! (Image credit: ITV)

Emma Willis and Tom Allen are back on hosting duties for the new series and they're both excited to share what's happened in the kitchen.

Speaking about their return, Emma Willis said: "Filming Cooking With The Stars is always a highlight for me as not only do Tom and I have lots of fun but we also get to try some phenomenal food. We have a great cast this season, who will no doubt be feeling the pressure as they head into the kitchen. We've seen blood, sweat and tears on previous series and I'm sure this series will be no exception!”

Tom Allen added: "A whole lot of great food, celebs reaching boiling point plus Emma Willis and me holding court - sounds like my dream party. I am so excited to be bringing back to your screens the glitziest competitive cooking show in the world!"

Is there a Cooking with the Stars season 3 trailer?

No, sadly there isn't a trailer for Cooking with the Stars season 3 yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.