'Gavin and Stacey' star Larry Lamb gives update on the show's future

Gavin and Stacey fans were given quite the bombshell ending during the 2019 Christmas special, where Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposed to Smithy (James Corden), and the credits rolled before he had a chance to answer.

Since that shocking moment, we haven't seen any more from the Shipmans and the Wests, with fans no doubt eager to see more. But there's good news, because according to star Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman, there's a chance Gavin and Stacey could make a comeback.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the actor spoke to Dan Walker and Sally Nugent about BBC3's return to television, and also had the opportunity to discuss the much loved BBC sitcom.

Sally began by saying: "Larry, I know everybody watching will want me to ask about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special..."

"It ended on a little bit of a cliffhanger, didn’t it? Tell us what’s going to happen - what are we going to see, what can we expect?"

Larry replied by saying: "I’m probably one of the worst people in the world to ask. It’s super hush hush, like trying to find out what happened in Number 10! I don’t know. Sooner or later, something will happen, I reckon. That’s about it."

So while we don't have official confirmation about the future of Gavin and Stacey, Larry does seem confident that we haven't seen the last of the dysfunctional families, and hopefully, we'll get some answers about what's going on between Nessa and Smithy!

Could 'Gavin and Stacey' be making a comeback? (Image credit: BBC)

Going on to talk about the success of the program, Larry added: "17 million people - probably who knows how many million! 17 million watched - but god knows how many watched subsequently.

"But I remember talking to James Corden after we’d done it, and I said, 'You know, I’ve spent the last 10 years telling people I didn’t know if there was going to be any more Gavin and Stacey - now it looks like I'm gonna start all over again!"

He added that he felt positive for the future of BBC3, which was the sitcom's original home, by saying: "It’s insatiable, the demand for that thing. It’s extraordinary, and this wonderful jewel in the BBC’s crown that came out of BBC3 - so let’s hope they get a few more like that."

Gavin and Stacey is available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.