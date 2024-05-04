New on Netflix April 4-10: our expert picks 8 new shows and movies for you to binge

It's a busy, busy week for new Netflix Originals, with the world's biggest streaming service flooding the airwaves with new movies, shows and specials, and so our expert has gone through the new releases to find the ones worth watching.

Right now we're looking at the week from Saturday, May 4 to Friday, May 10, as Netflix has absolutely loads of new Originals hitting its platform — this follows a quiet few weeks for the streamer so we're not complaining!

To select which Netflix shows and movies we're highlighting in this week's round-up, we've looked through all of the new additions and picked the high-profile ones, the ones which are similar to other popular hits, and those with great names behind them.

We've got a great mix of documentaries, dramas, reality shows and comedies, so whatever you're into, there's sure to be something you'll want to watch.

So let's find you that next binge watch or this week's evening entertainment...

The Atypical Family

Korean fantasy series hits streamer on Saturday, May 4

Starting off the week is a new Korean series, which Netflix is publishing around the rest of the world, called The Atypical Family.

The family in question, the Gwi-Joos, is atypical in that they all have superpowers. However trouble strikes when various afflications like depression, insomnia and bulimia hit the members of the family, which causes them all to lose their powers.

The Gwi-Joos will have to solve the issues plaguing them in order to regain their powers and find happiness.

Roast of Tom Brady

Comedy special roast touches down on Sunday, May 5

Netflix is debuting a new series of live roast shows, to complement the many stand-up specials it has, and its first subject is American footballer Tom Brady.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, Roast of Tom Brady will feature a line-up of surprise guests, featuring comedians, celebrities and athletes. The show will be streamed live on Netflix on Sunday, May 5 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, which is 1 am in the early hours of Monday, May 6 in the UK.

Super Rich in Korea

Reality lifestyle show arrives on Tuesday, May 7

What do the 1% live like in Seoul? That's what the new reality series Super Rich in Korea seeks to explore.

The show follows a group of billionnaires living in Seoul and we'll see what they wear, what they eat, how they live and what their lives are like.

Half of you will probably be watching this with fascination at the opulent and blingly lifestyle of its subjects, while the rest will likely hate-watch at the excesses and indulgences of the group.

The Final: Attack on Wembley

Sporting documentary kicks off on Wednesday, May 8

With just a few weeks left until the 2024 Euros commence, Netflix is releasing a documentary about a certain incident that occured during the last tournament.

The Final: Attack on Wembley follows the events before, during and ater the 2021 Euros final, which saw England face (and lose to) Italy on home turf. In particular, it looks at how loads of fans stormed the stadium to watch the match, which resulted in chaos.

Bodkin

Irish comedy thriller debuts on Thursday, May 9

Netflix is the latest streaming service to make a dark comedy series about aspiring crime podcasters, with Bodkin taking the action to Ireland.

In Bodkin, three true crime podcasters investigate a string of disappearances in a quaint Irish town, with Will Forte, Robyn Cara and Siobhan Cullen playing those three amateur investigators.

Mother of the Bride

Rom-com movie debuts on Thursday, May 9

A few big names star in Mother of the Bride, a new rom-com that counts Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Chad Michael Murray amongst its cast.

The movie is about a mother whose daughter is about to get married at a lovely destination wedding in Thailand. Sounds perfect so far, until it's revealed that the groom is the son of the man who broke the mother's heart many years ago.

Directed by Mark Waters of Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and He's All That fame, this will be a must-watch for rom-com fans.

Living With Leopards

Big cat documentary hits streamer on Friday, May 10

The latest nature documentary to come from Netflix looks at wild cats, and there are no prizes for guessing what type of the big felines.

Living with Leopards takes us on a journey of the life span of these beautiful creatures; we follow two cubs as they grow from being little kittens into big killers in their natural habitat. It's a feature documentary and it'll hit Netflix on Friday, May 10.

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of Cesar Roman

True crime chef docuseries is served up on Friday, May 10

Netflix is serving up a slice of crime with Cooking Up Murder, which looks at the case of César Román Viruete.

Viruete was a businessman, politician, chef and compulsive scammer from Madrid, who has been embroiled in various scandals from manipulating the results of awards to allegations of him murdering his girlfriend.

This three-parter looks at the life and times of Viruete.