The Final: Attack On Wembley — release date, premise, trailer and everything we know
The Final: Attack On Wembley is a Netflix documentary showing how England football fans ran riot before the country's European Championship final against Italy.
The Final: Attack on Wembley is a Netflix documentary that details how the England football team's first major international cup final in decades was derailed by violent fans.
The film launches a month before the 2024 Euros in France and shows how in July 2021, the England men’s football team reached their first big final since the historic World Cup win at Wembley in 1966. Just like back in 66, the entire country was longing for Gareth Southgate’s squad to win the European Championship final against Italy at Wembley Stadium. But what started out as a day full of excitement and anticipation soon led to mayhem, with violent scenes, ticketless fans storming the stadium and drunken and drug-fuelled carnage. Soon, the nation was left reeling, disappointed in both the result — a dramatic loss on penalties — and the shocking behaviour of the team’s so-called fans.
Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix documentary The Final: Attack on Wembley…
The Final: Attack On Wembley release date
The Final: Attack on Wembley is a one-off documentary that will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday May 8 2024.
Is there a trailer for The Final: Attack on Wembley
Yes, and it does make for disturbing viewing as we see how a day full of euphoria descended into violence. "It felt like we were under attack," says one supporter. Take a look at the The Final: Attack on Wembley trailer below...
What the Netflix documentary shows
Documentary The Final: Attack on Wembley shows how on July 11 2021, the England men’s football team reached their first cup final since 1966, playing Italy in the European Championships at Wembley on July 11. With Gareth Southgate's squad in fine form, the nation hoped and prayed that at last football would finally ‘come home’. However, after being cooped up in lockdown for so long thanks to the COVID pandemic, England’s fans lost control, causing chaos in the capital and at the venue. Thousands of ticketless supporters forced their way into the stadium and as the eyes of the world were on Wembley, the England fans brought shame on their nation.
Behind the scenes and more on The Final: Attack on Wembley
The Final: Attack on Wembley is co-directed by Rob Miller and Kwabena Oppong and executive-produced by James Rogan and head produced by Nicholas Franklin and line Produced by Emma Scott. it's edited by Fergal McGrath, Danny Collins and Simon Barker.
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
