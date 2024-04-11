The Final: Attack On Wembley — release date, premise, trailer and everything we know

The Final: Attack On Wembley on Netflix shows the disgraceful scenes from before the England v Italy match.

The Final: Attack on Wembley is a Netflix documentary that details how the England football team's first major international cup final in decades was derailed by violent fans.

The film launches a month before the 2024 Euros in France and shows how in July 2021, the England men’s football team reached their first big final since the historic World Cup win at Wembley in 1966. Just like back in 66, the entire country was longing for Gareth Southgate’s squad to win the European Championship final against Italy at Wembley Stadium. But what started out as a day full of excitement and anticipation soon led to mayhem, with violent scenes, ticketless fans storming the stadium and drunken and drug-fuelled carnage. Soon, the nation was left reeling, disappointed in both the result — a dramatic loss on penalties — and the shocking behaviour of the team’s so-called fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix documentary The Final: Attack on Wembley…

The Final: Attack On Wembley poster. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Final: Attack on Wembley is a one-off documentary that will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday May 8 2024.

Is there a trailer for The Final: Attack on Wembley

Yes, and it does make for disturbing viewing as we see how a day full of euphoria descended into violence. "It felt like we were under attack," says one supporter. Take a look at the The Final: Attack on Wembley trailer below...

What the Netflix documentary shows

Documentary The Final: Attack on Wembley shows how on July 11 2021, the England men’s football team reached their first cup final since 1966, playing Italy in the European Championships at Wembley on July 11. With Gareth Southgate's squad in fine form, the nation hoped and prayed that at last football would finally ‘come home’. However, after being cooped up in lockdown for so long thanks to the COVID pandemic, England’s fans lost control, causing chaos in the capital and at the venue. Thousands of ticketless supporters forced their way into the stadium and as the eyes of the world were on Wembley, the England fans brought shame on their nation.

The match had started well with Luke Shaw's goal for England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England team and manager Gareth Southgate after the loss to Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind the scenes and more on The Final: Attack on Wembley

The Final: Attack on Wembley is co-directed by Rob Miller and Kwabena Oppong and executive-produced by James Rogan and head produced by Nicholas Franklin and line Produced by Emma Scott. it's edited by Fergal McGrath, Danny Collins and Simon Barker.