Super Rich in Korea: release date, plot, cast, hosts, trailer and everything we know

Super Rich in Korea gives us a peek into the lives of Korea's multibillionaires.

Super Rich in Korea is a Netflix reality series that explores the lavish lives of super-rich individuals living in South Korea.

From a Singaporean tycoon to a Pakistani noble, the docuseries offers an insight into the opulent world of Seoul's top 1% who have made the city their second home due to their love for K-culture.

Super Rich in Korea doesn't just focus on the elite's jaw-dropping lifestyles, but also follows their daily lives, their passions and their deep love for Seoul. What do they do? What do they wear and eat? The reality series uncovers the luxurious lives of Seoul's billionaires.

To bring even more entertainment to the show, Super Rich in Korea will be hosted by popular personalities Cho Sae-ho, BamBam and Mimi.

Here's everything we know about Super Rich in Korea...

Super Rich in Korea will be released on Netflix on Tuesday, May 7.

Super Rich in Korea plot

Super Rich in Korea follows the remarkable real-life stories of multibillionaires living in ultimate luxury.

The official Netflix synopsis says: "A Singaporean chaebol billionaire, an heir to an Italian luxury brand, a Pakistani noble family member, the Kim Kardashian of the Arab world with 50 million followers and a Paris Hilton-esque shopaholic — they all have the means to live anywhere in the world, but they love Korea and chose to call it home. Enter the world of these superrich expats in the top 1 percent of society."

Super Rich in Korea cast

The billionaires sharing their lives on Super Rich in Korea include Yoo Hee-ra, who is South Korea's sole client ambassador for luxury brands. With an entire 100 square meters dedicated to her wardrobe, she shares her fashion philosophy with endearing honesty.

Joining her is Noor Naem, a super influencer who has over 50 million followers on social media and Kim Anna, a noblewoman from Pakistan.

Adding humor to their elaborate lives are Singaporean business magnate David Yong, known for his straightforward nature, and Teodoro Marani, a romantic who moved to Korea after leaving his family’s luxury brand business.

We'll also see how these affluent men get on in the Korean dating scene with their striking personalities that has the hosts in stitches.

The production team told Netflix about their casting process and how it was the most challenging aspect of the series: "Each cast member has a unique story. David Yong, for instance, impressed us with his journey of setting aside his millionaire status to invest in K-pop, all while maintaining his down-to-earth charm.

"Yoo Hee-ra’s determination to forge her own path is truly inspiring. Then there’s Teo, who’s chosen to live in Korea despite having a secure future back home, and Anna, a workaholic who embraces her Korean identity despite coming from a noble family in another country. And of course, Noor Naem, the self-made queen of the Arabic beauty industry. We believe this series will engage viewers by showcasing the lives of these super rich individuals beyond their glamorous exteriors.”

Super Rich in Korea hosts

Super Rich in Korea will be hosted by a trio of much-loved celebrities, including South Korean comedian Cho Sae-ho, Thai rapper BamBam, who is a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7 and Mimi from K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL.

Is there a trailer for Super Rich in Korea?

Yes, you can watch the trailer below we meet five of Seoul's most glamorous billionaires whose lives constantly have the hosts Jo Se-ho, BamBam and Mimi's jaws on the floor...