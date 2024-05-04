Despite being a legend in the comedy business, Emmy-winner Katt Williams (having won for his guest appearance in Atlanta) has seen a resurgence in popularity these days. That trend continues as he hits the comedy stage for his next stand-up special, Katt Williams: Woke Foke, on Saturday, May 4, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, which fans will be able to watch live.

Williams' show comes on the heels of his much-talked-about interview with NFL vet/media personality Shannon Sharpe and his current Katt Williams' & The Dark Matter Tour. While the new live show is a one-off special as part of a larger event, it will mark a rare opportunity for fans to catch him flex his comedy muscles in real time.

So how can you watch Katt Williams: Woke Foke? Keep reading to find out.

How to watch Katt Williams: Woke Foke live?

Katt Williams: Woke Foke is streaming live on Netflix as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 taking place in Los Angeles from May 2–12. Williams takes to the stage on Saturday, May 4, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, with the performance available to stream live only on Netflix. The show will also be available to watch later if you're not at home to watch when it premieres.

If you don’t already have an account with Netflix, the streaming offers several options for would-be subscribers, starting as low as $6.99 per month with ads. Just to note, a subscription to Netflix will also get you access to two of Williams’ past specials, Katt Williams: World War III and Kat Williams: Great America.

The special follows in the streaming footsteps of another well-known name in stand-up, Chris Rock's Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Other things to know about Katt Williams: Woke Foke

The new Netflix stand-up special marks another success for Williams' extensive resume. Having ventured into stand-up comedy as a teenager, he headlined his own comedy special in 2006 with the famed The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1, which is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. While we can't tell you all of what Williams will discuss in Katt Williams: Woke Foke because it is a live event, Netflix did offer the following promo clip.