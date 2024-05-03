These 4 Netflix Is a Joke specials are available to watch at home

John Mulaney may be saying that everybody is in LA for the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke festival, but you don't have to be there to see some of the special events that are taking place at the festival this year. That's because Netflix is making four specials from the festival available to all subscribers, featuring Mulaney, Katt Williams, Tom Brady and Kevin Hart.

Netflix Is a Joke is the streamer's annual comedy festival that they host in Los Angeles, where many of the biggest names in comedy give special performances throughout the city. This year, the festival began on Thursday, May 2, and runs through Sunday, May 12. These are the four events from the fest that comedy fans anywhere are going to get the chance to watch:

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA is a special live show that is airing on May 3 and each night May 6-10 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on Netflix. During these shows, the stand-up comedian will talk with comics and other influential LA residents about the goings on in the city. Among the guests are Nate Bergatze, Cedric the Entertainer, Hannah Gadsby, Bill Hader, David Letterman, Mae Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Jon Stewart and more.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke is a brand new Netflix stand-up special from the comedian. It is another live event capturing Williams' performance from the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on May 4, streaming at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on Netflix.

Then on May 5, Netflix is getting into the roast game, as Tom Brady, the former NFL quarterback widely considered the greatest of all time (or GOAT, if you prefer), will be the target of jokes from the likes of Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser and other comedians, as well as some of Brady’s former teammates, like Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Drew Bledsoe. It will also stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on May 5.

The final event is the only one that is not live, the presentation of the Mark Twain Prize to Kevin Hart. Originally taped on March 24, in Washington, D.C., the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor "recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain." Hart is the 25th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize.

While not an event, another big premiere on Netflix during the Netflix Is a Joke festival is the streamer's new original movie, Unfrosted, which was directed by Seinfeld and features an all-star comedic lineup to tell a heightened and comical story of how Pop-Tarts were invented.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In order to watch any and all of these special events, you must be a Netflix subscriber. Plans for the streaming service start at $6.99 per month for a plan with ads or $15.49 per month without ads.