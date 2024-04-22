The Roast of Tom Brady: release date, trailer, host and everything we know about the Netflix comedy special

Most people either love or hate Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play football, but whichever way you feel we are all going to get the chance to laugh at Tom Brady as the NFL legend is getting the roast treatment. Netflix is set to host a live event, The Roast of Tom Brady, where comedians and other guests will skewer Brady (all in good fun of course).

Roasts have a long history dating back to the 1950s at the New York Friars Club, but in the early 2000s, Comedy Central brought a slew of celebrity roasts to TV audiences. Roasted celebrities included the likes of Pamela Anderson, William Shatner, Bob Saget, Joan Rivers, Charlie Sheen, Justin Bieber and more. Comedy Central has not hosted a celebrity roast since 2019, and now it looks like Netflix is taking up the mantle.

Here is everything we know about The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix.

Watch The Roast of Tom Brady live on Netflix on Sunday, May 5, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. If you miss it live, it will also be available for on-demand viewing on the streamer after it airs.

The airing of The Roast of Tom Brady is taking place during the Netflix Is a Joke festival, from May 2-12. The comedy festival features live events throughout Los Angeles featuring some of the biggest names in comedy, but if you're not in Los Angeles there are going to be a few things related to the festival that you can watch on Netflix. The Roast of Tom Brady is one of them, the other is a multi-night live show, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA.

To watch The Roast of Tom Brady, you must be a Netflix subscriber.

The Roast of Tom Brady host

Serving as the emcee for The Roast of Tom Brady is comedian Kevin Hart. Hart is a comedy fixture on Netflix, with his stand-up specials Irresponsible and Zero F**ks Given exclusively streaming on the platform. He also stars in a number of Netflix movies and TV shows, including Lift, Me Time, The Man from Toronto, Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History and Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up.

Hart has experience serving as the host of a roast, having handled those same duties for the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015.

The Roast of Tom Brady guests

Netflix has not announced an official slate of guests at this time, though if we can take a hint from the trailer, Jeff Ross, who has become known as the "roast master general" in the comedy world, looks like he will be participating in the proceedings.

We'll update this post when other guests are announced.

The Roast of Tom Brady trailer

Check out the official trailer for The Roast of Tom Brady right here:

Who is Tom Brady?

If you're more a fan of comedy than you are of football and are wondering just who this Tom Brady guy is and why he deserves to be roasted, let us explain.

Tom Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL (he is often referred to as the GOAT, Greatest of All Time). A large part of his legend is the fact that he was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft and largely considered an afterthought on the New England Patriots until he subbed in for an injured Drew Bledsoe and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title. He would go on to win five more Super Bowls with the Patriots, adding one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a grand total of seven.

On his list of individual accomplishments, he is a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time NFL MVP, three-time First-team All Pro, 15-time Pro Bowl selection, a selection for the NFL's 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He is sure to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he is eligible. If you want a closer look at Brady's career, the docuseries The Dynasty: The New England Patriots is now available on Apple TV Plus.

Brady retired from the NFL at the end of the 2022 season and is expected to take over as a broadcaster for the NFL on Fox in the 2024 NFL season.