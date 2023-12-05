The Dynasty: New England Patriots — release date, teaser and everything we know about the sports documentary

Apple TV Plus hopes that it has its own version of The Last Dance in the sports documentary The Dynasty: New England Patriots. This 10-part documentary is going to be a deep dive into the greatest sports dynasty of the 21st century to date, with many of the team's biggest figures offering their take on events.

The sports documentary has really taken off in recent years. The Last Dance, which chronicled the career of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, was a big turning point, opening up the demand for more. Since then we've had other hits like Prime Video's Kelce and the series of Netflix docuseries like Full Swing, Drive to Survive, Break Point and more. The Dynasty: New England Patriots director, Matthew Hamachek, also made another popular sports documentary, Tiger, on Tiger Woods.

Ready to learn more about the team that dominated the NFL for nearly 20 years? Here's everything you need to know about The Dynasty: New England Patriots.

Apple TV Plus will release The Dynasty: New England Patriots exclusively on the streaming service on Friday, February 16.

The entire documentary will consist of 10 parts. As of right now, it seems that all 10 parts are going to be available to stream immediately, as there is no indication of a weekly release schedule. If that changes we'll let you know right here.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots premise

Using the New York Times best-selling book The Dynasty by Jeff Benedict, The Dynasty: New England Patriots is going to chronicle many of the moments that defined the team's success over a 20 year period. Here is the official synopsis for the documentary from Apple TV Plus:

"The Dynasty: New England Patriots brings together former quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft as they give the definitive story of the team's remarkable reign. The docuseries explores the franchise's 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. From the owner's suite to the locker room, the series reveals an insider's look at the road to — and cost of — greatness."

The Dynasty: New England Patriots trailer

Apple TV Plus released an official teaser for The Dynasty: New England Patriots that highlights the fact that the three main figures of the franchise — Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft — are all participating in the documentary. Give it a watch right here:

How to watch The Dynasty: New England Patriots

When The Dynasty: New England Patriots premieres, you will need an Apple TV Plus subscription, which in addition to the sports documentary will give you access to Apple TV Plus original series like Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, Foundation, Silo and more. An Apple TV Plus free trial is available if you want to test out the streaming service and its offerings before you commit to a monthly subscription.