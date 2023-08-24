Kelce: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Jason Kelce documentary

The NFL is filled with great, inspiring stores, but one that took the football world by storm last year was when Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce played against his brother, Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl — which in turn made a star out of their mom, Donna Kelce, for passionately cheering on both of her boys. Well that is just one element that a new documentary, Kelce, on Prime Video is going to dive into.

Sports documentaries have proven to be big hits in recent years, from The Last Dance to Drive to Survive, to more recent entries like Quarterback and We Are Newcastle United. Kelce could have similar success as Jason Kelce, who has become a fan-favorite on the field (as a center no less) and off, with his podcast New Heights that he does with brother Travis.

All of that and more will be a part of the documentary. Read on to find out more.

Prime Video debuts Kelce exclusively on the streaming service on Tuesday, September 12, which just so happens to be two days before Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, which also streams exclusively on Prime Video.

Kelce premise

The documentary takes a special look at Jason Kelce's 2022 NFL season, which saw him continue to play at a high level, helping to take the Eagles to the Super Bowl, but also all the things he did off the field. Here is the official synopsis:

"Kelce is an intimate and emotional feature-length documentary that chronicles Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce's 2022 season, which began with him confronting one of the most challenging decisions any professional athlete will ever face — is now the time to hang it up? After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis; and a history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world. But as the season came to a close, Kelce was still left grappling with what life looks like after he moves on from the game he loves, and if this hungry dog has one more run in him."

Kelce trailer

Similar to the release date, Prime Video was very conscious of when they released the trailer for Kelce, as they did so on the same day that the Philadelphia Eagles are playing their third and final NFL preseason game on Prime Video. Anyway, watch the trailer for Kelce right here:

How to watch Kelce

Kelce is going to stream exclusively on Prime Video, so to watch you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. In addition to getting access to its full Prime Video library of TV shows and movies, as well as Prime Video originals, an Amazon Prime account also gives you deals on shopping and more.