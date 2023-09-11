How to watch Kelce: where to watch the documentary

Whether you're a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles or not, you likely have heard about Jason Kelce, their All-Pro center with a big personality; so big that people actually know who an NFL team's center is. Well, you can get to know Jason Kelce a little bit more as he is the subject of the all new sports documentary Kelce.

Originally slated to be about an NFL player as he prepares to adjust to life after football, Kelce turned into something else as the 2022 NFL season unfolded. Jason Kelce, a 12-year veteran, was part of an Eagles team that started off 8-0, saw him continue to play at an elite level and then face off against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl. All the while, the documentary also tracked Kelce's life off screen with his family and how he is expanding his presence, including with a podcast with Travis.

The documentary releases on Tuesday, September 12. Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch Kelce right away.

How to watch Kelce

Kelce is a Prime Video original movie, meaning it is streaming exclusively on Prime Video and to watch it you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

In addition to Kelce, signing up for an Amazon Prime account gives you access to all Prime Video original TV shows (Wheel of Time, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys and more), it serves as the streaming destination for Amazon Studios produced movies (AIR, The Burial, Saltburn and more) and has a library of classic TV shows and movies to stream.

Prime Video is also the exclusive streaming home for Thursday Night Football, which just so happens to be airing the Philadelphia Eagles' week 2 game on September 14, where Jason Kelce and his team will take on the Minnesota Vikings. So you can watch the Kelce doc and then watch the real Kelce play in a live game.

Beyond just watching Prime Video content, an Amazon Prime account helps with shopping, music and more. The platform is available throughout most of the world.

Check out what to expect from the Kelce documentary with the trailer below.