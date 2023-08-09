We Are Newcastle United: release date, trailer and everything we know

We Are Newcastle United is a four-part docuseries that will give Magpie fans a glimpse behind the scenes at St James' Park.

It was previously rumored the show would be part of Prime Video's Prime's All or Nothing series, which has featured fellow Premier League teams Manchester City and Spurs, and was last on our screens with All or Nothing: Arsenal in recent years, but we now know that it is a standalone documentary.

The newly-rich club, who were subject to a Saudi-led takeover in 2021, had kept the deal with Amazon under wraps, yet the streaming giant and the club confirmed the show was in the works in March of 2023.

The series was produced by Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, with Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas appointed as Executive Producers.

Julian Bird, CEO of Lorton Entertainment, said, "We are thrilled to be working with Newcastle United. With rapid change occurring on and off the pitch, it is a fascinating time to go behind the scenes at the club.

"At Lorton, we have been privileged to work on amazing stories of game-changing sporting icons, from Rooney to Maradona, and our upcoming Becker documentary. We look forward to adding this to our slate."

Here's everything we know about We Are Newcastle United...

Prime Video has confirmed that We Are Newcastle United will premiere on Friday, August 11, with the remaining three episodes dropping on Fridays.

The full confirmed release schedule is:

Episode 1: Friday, August 11

Episode 2: Friday, August 18

Episode 3: Friday, August 25

Episode 4: Friday, September 1

We Are Newcastle United trailers and clips

Beginning with Eddie Howe trying to rally the team, the We Are Newcastle United trailer focuses on how much pressure the club is under to deliver top results and gives us just a taste of the behind-the-scenes drama that you'll see from the previous Premier League season.

And in a new clip, Eddie Howe gives a passionate dressing room team talk to his players ahead of their Premier League game against Manchester United, during the 2022/23 season.

When was We Are Newcastle United filmed?

Newcastle United confirmed the series was filmed during the 2022/23 season in a statement that read:

"As well as offering exclusive access to the club's decision makers, the documentary will follow the Magpies' ongoing 2022/23 season from close quarters, with the club reaching its first cup final in 24 years.

"The series will also delve into Newcastle United's storied history at the heart of one of the world's great football cities and will explore the club's unique bond with its passionate supporters as they follow their team."

Darren Eales, CEO of Newcastle United, added: "We are excited to be offering global football fans a front-row seat at this exciting time in Newcastle United's history.

"The documentary will give football and non-football fans across the globe a unique and authentic insight into how a major Premier League club operates and will take fans on the journey with us as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the pitch."

Eddie Howe on We Are Newcastle United

📸🎬 We Are Newcastle United premiere night 🎬📸Available for Prime Video members on 11 August... pic.twitter.com/V4LhZcBBFpAugust 3, 2023 See more

The Newcastle United manager was pleased to see Amazon's film crew arrive at St James' Park and the club's training ground, yet was keen to protect some aspects of his work away from the cameras...

He said: "Privacy is important; when you’re dealing with players, there are certain things that should never escape the walls of the training ground.

"It’s delicate but I can’t go against the club. I’ll always support them in whatever venture they’re trying to pursue. Just so long as it doesn’t overstep the mark!"