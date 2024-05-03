Dame Prue Leith reveals a shocking fashion secret that will stun Bake Off fans
Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith has let slip one of her biggest fashion secrets.
Aside from being one half of The Great British Bake Off judging panel alongside Paul Hollywood, Dame Prue Leith is probably best known for her amazing sense of style.
The Bake Off legend has been brightening up our screens for years with her colourful dress sense and jazzy glasses, so it might come as something of a shock to know that she doesn't actually need her glasses to see!
This morning (Friday, May 3) on Lorraine, Dame Prue Leith and her husband John Playfair joined Ranvir Singh to discuss life working together on their show, Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen.
The show then put on a ‘Dopamine Colouring’ fashion segment with stylist Mark Heyes in honor of Prue... and during the fashion show Prue shocked the viewers by revealing that her glasses had no lenses in them!
She said: “I have 75 pairs but I only have 20 with my prescription in them… I don’t really need glasses but of course, I love my glasses.”
Ranvir laughed and told her: “I didn’t even notice. That is absolutely brilliant!” and Mark added: “Television secrets right here. This is an exclusive.”
During her time on Lorraine this morning, Prue also joked that she doesn't own anything grey or beige in her wardrobe and that she doesn't actually like shopping all that much...
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Prue's husband John said: “I’ve always loved colour and so has Prue. I just think I sort of put the wind under her wings really. She would say, ‘I can't wear this or I can’t wear that at my age’... I love big earrings, bright colours.”
Prue added: “He buys a lot of my stuff. It’s wonderful between him and the girl who does all my Great British Bake Off styling, I never have to go shopping. I hate shopping. They just bring stuff and I say ‘yes’ or ‘no’.”
Watch Lorraine on weekdays from 9 am on ITV1 & ITVX.
The Great British Bake Off 2024 will air later this year, but in the meantime, you can catch up on The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 which aired earlier this year.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.