Dame Prue Leith reveals a shocking fashion secret that will stun Bake Off fans

Aside from being one half of The Great British Bake Off judging panel alongside Paul Hollywood, Dame Prue Leith is probably best known for her amazing sense of style.

The Bake Off legend has been brightening up our screens for years with her colourful dress sense and jazzy glasses, so it might come as something of a shock to know that she doesn't actually need her glasses to see!

This morning (Friday, May 3) on Lorraine, Dame Prue Leith and her husband John Playfair joined Ranvir Singh to discuss life working together on their show, Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen.

The show then put on a ‘Dopamine Colouring’ fashion segment with stylist Mark Heyes in honor of Prue... and during the fashion show Prue shocked the viewers by revealing that her glasses had no lenses in them!

She said: “I have 75 pairs but I only have 20 with my prescription in them… I don’t really need glasses but of course, I love my glasses.”

Ranvir laughed and told her: “I didn’t even notice. That is absolutely brilliant!” and Mark added: “Television secrets right here. This is an exclusive.”

Prue has been on The Great British Bake Off since 2017. (Image credit: mark bourdillon / Love productions)

During her time on Lorraine this morning, Prue also joked that she doesn't own anything grey or beige in her wardrobe and that she doesn't actually like shopping all that much...

Prue's husband John said: “I’ve always loved colour and so has Prue. I just think I sort of put the wind under her wings really. She would say, ‘I can't wear this or I can’t wear that at my age’... I love big earrings, bright colours.”

Prue added: “He buys a lot of my stuff. It’s wonderful between him and the girl who does all my Great British Bake Off styling, I never have to go shopping. I hate shopping. They just bring stuff and I say ‘yes’ or ‘no’.”

Watch Lorraine on weekdays from 9 am on ITV1 & ITVX.

The Great British Bake Off 2024 will air later this year, but in the meantime, you can catch up on The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 which aired earlier this year.