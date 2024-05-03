How to watch I Kissed a Girl online: live stream the trailblazing UK dating series

Hot on the heels of I Kissed a Boy comes I Kissed a Girl, the UK’s first dating series for women who absolutely love other women. Starting Sunday, May 5, ten single ladies representing the 'L' portion of the LGBTQ+ spectrum will spend the summer at the show’s Italian Masseria, where there’ll be waiting for Cupid’s arrow to strike as they meet their match with an introductory snog.

UK viewers can watch I Kissed a Girl online absolutely FREE on BBC iPlayer. But if you happen to be away from home, don’t fret, because you can watch I Kissed a Girl on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links UK: BBC Three | BBC iPlayer (free with a valid TV license) Episodes: 10 (including the reunion episode) How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Hosted by pop icon Danni Minogue, I Kissed a Girl has been described as “the ultimate lesbian summer holiday.” The five matched couples will explore their compatibility while the group lounges by the pool, sharing coming out stories, preferences, and dating red flags.

It follows the same format as last year’s trailblazing I Kissed a Boy. Potential “homewreckers” arrive over the course of the series to tempt the contestants, while the Kiss Off sees couples either seal their relationship with a smooch, or make a beeline for someone else. And anyone that doesn’t lock lips? They're sent packing.

Yet Minogue states that this all-female version feels completely unique. “The girls bring such a different energy and I feel stories of girls-who-like-girls have been sadly missing from so much of what we see on TV. While the girls open up to possible love, I think so many viewers will be both educated and entertained.”

Want to know the difference between a "pillow princess" and a “Chapstick lesbian,” for instance? All will be revealed over the show’s 10 episodes.

Full of drama and refreshingly representative of different body types and backgrounds, this is the exclusively female dating series you won’t want to miss. So, pucker up as we explain how to watch I Kissed a Girl online and from anywhere. We’ve got all the information you’ll need below.

How to watch I Kissed a Girl online FREE in the UK

You can watch I Kissed a Girl on BBC Three from Sunday, May 5 at 9 pm UK time – with episodes airing every Sunday and Monday at the same time. Alternatively, you can watch the first two episodes on BBC iPlayer 100% free from the series debut on May 5, with new episodes added every week. If you plan on watching I Kissed a Girl live – online or on linear TV – then you’ll need to ensure you have a valid TV license. We’ve provided a full episode release date and time schedule below.

Can I watch I Kissed a Girl online in the US?

There’s no word whether this trailblazing dating show will be licensed in the US. While I Kissed a Boy – also made by Twofour productions – appears to have been available on Amazon Prime Video, we haven’t received any confirmation that this all-female spin-off will be on that streamer anytime soon.

Can I watch I Kissed a Girl online in Canada?

Queer Canadians and LGBTQ+ allies will have to wait to watch I Kissed a Girl, with no release date yet announced. In better news? Episodes of I Kissed a Boy are currently airing on CTV, although 10 months after their initial UK broadcast. That suggests that the channel will broadcast the female version of the show too, although probably not until early 2025.

Can I watch I Kissed a Girl online in Australia?

As far as we know, I Kissed a Girl hasn’t been given the greenlight Down Under. However, the all-male version of the show landed on streaming service 10Play in September 2023, about four months after its UK release. Based on that info, we’d hazard a guess that I Kissed a Girl will be getting Aussies all hot under the collar later this year in the Fall.

UK residents can watch I Kissed a Girl on BBC Three from Sunday, May 5, with episodes broadcast every Sunday and Monday of each week. BBC iPlayer will also upload two episodes from May 5, and subsequent episodes shortly after their live TV debut.

See the release schedule below for individual dates and broadcast times.

Episode 1 – airs May 5, 9 pm UK on BBC Three

Episode 2 – airs May 6, 9 pm UK on BBC Three

Episode 3 – airs May 12, 9 pm UK on BBC Three

Episode 4 – airs May 13, 9 pm UK on BBC Three

Episode 5 – airs May 19, 9 pm UK on BBC Three

Episode 6 – airs May 20, 9 pm UK on BBC Three

Episode 7 – airs May 26, 9 pm UK on BBC Three

Episode 8 – airs May 27, 9 pm UK on BBC Three

Episode 9 – airs June 2, 9 pm UK on BBC Three

I Kissed a Girl trailer

Catch the loud and proud trailer for I Kissed a Girl here, the UK’s first dating series for women who love women:

Who are the contestants in I Kissed a Girl? Abby, a 24-year-old makeup artist and hair stylist from Brighton

Amy, a 24-year-old social media manager from Surrey

Cara, a 25-year-old aesthetician from Ballycastle, Northern Ireland

Demi, a 23-year-old publishing executive from Hemel Hempstead

Fiorenza, a 22-year-old drummer for Uninvited from Glasgow

Georgia, a 28-year-old professional footballer from Hunmanby, North Yorkshire

Lisha, a 22-year-old psychology undergraduate from Caernarfon, Wales

Meg, a 24-year-old fire breather (!) from Goole, West Yorkshire

Naee, a 25-year-old engineer from London

Priya, a 23-year-old hotel customer service worker from Newport, South Wales

Eva, a 22-year-old fashion graduate from Belfast, Northern Ireland

Who is the host of I Kissed a Girl? Pop princess Danni Minogue is back on hosting duties for this all-female version of the BBC Three dating show.

Who is doing the voiceover for I Kissed a Girl? Liverpudlian LGBTQ+ presenter and comedian Charley Marlowe, best known from TikTok for her hilarious, down to earth personality, will narrate the female fumblings at the Italian massiera for all 10 episodes.

Interview with host Danni Minogue Q: I Kissed a Boy was the first gay dating show in the UK, and now it’s back and doing it for the girls as the first UK dating series for girls who like girls! How does that feel? A: We are so excited to be back and to share the stories of these girls. They are open and honest in their search for love, funny and surprising, so get ready for a whole rollercoaster of emotions. I genuinely laughed and cried watching all the antics in the Masseria. Q: What can we expect from the cast? A: The girls are so much fun. They wore their hearts on their sleeve and they did not hold back - with their affections as well as their opinions. They are so diverse in their personalities and in what they are looking for in a partner. Just remember the old saying, “don’t judge a book by its cover”, as each episode reveals more and more about their vulnerability underneath the exterior. Q: What did you learn working with the girls? A: I was on a learning curve with the boys, but with the girls, I actually needed a glossary of lesbian lingo to decode some of the conversations. In the best possible way, their language cuts to the chase - and I was happily catching up. You will know what I mean when you hear fun descriptions like ‘golden retriever’ and ‘black cat’. Q: You work with the team on creating the brilliant Chemistry Tests. Tell us about the first one for the girls - Red Flags? A: Red Flags leans into a saying that comes up in conversation regularly with the girls. We wanted to use this to find out what would turn each girl off or give her the ‘ick’. It was a great way for the group to get to know each other in the early stages of their summer of love. This challenge absolutely turned the Masseria upside down and there were long moments of navigating a level of awkward I had never experienced before. Q: What makes this show so special? A: The girls and their genuine search for love, with inhibitions left at home, we watch it all unfold in the sun-soaked romantic Italian landscape. In my role as ‘cupid' I always hope that an attraction sparks with such intensity that it leads to a lasting relationship - but my lips are sealed as to whether that happens this series. One thing I can tell you is that it was the ultimate lesbian summer holiday that the girls loved so much - I got the feeling they didn’t want it to end. I am so so proud of these girls and can't wait for viewers to discover this groundbreaking and hugely entertaining series.