How to watch WWE Backlash 2024 online: live stream the wrestling showdown

WWE is taking 'un voyage' to France for WWE Backlash 2024, also being called Backlash France, because this year's iteration of the wrestling event is also the first WWE pay-per-view to take place in France.

Saturday, May 4 will see some of the biggest Raw and Smackdown wrestlers meet up in the ring to continue many of WrestleMania's storylines, with five matches contesting several championship titles.

The fight card is stacked, and there will be more to watch on the day. So here's how to watch WWE Backlash online, including what you need to know about the event.

How to watch WWE Backlash in the US

As with past WWE events, the 2024 WWE Backlash will be available to watch online using Peacock. The event is set to kick off at 1 pm ET/10 am PT.

Peacock costs $5.99 for its base tier and $11.99 for its Premium Plus one, which lets you avoid ads when streaming its video-on-demand library.

How to watch WWE Backlash in the UK

In the UK, you'll be able to watch WWE Backlash at a reasonable hour for once, as it starts at 7 pm.

You can watch the event using the TNT Sports Box Office, by buying a single-use Pay-Per-View for £14.99. You can find the Box Office here.

How to watch WWE Backlash anywhere

WWE Backlash 2024 fight card

Here is the full slate of fights that make up the WWE Backlash France event: