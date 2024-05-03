How to watch G'wed online: stream the smash hit comedy series now

G'wed – the frequently amusing and colorful life and times of a group of blue collar kids from Liverpool – is ITV2's most-watched show of 2024 after Love Island. All episodes are streaming now and those in the UK can watch G'wed for FREE on ITVX. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK when it airs, because you can watch G'wed from anywhere with a VPN .

If you didn't know, G'wed is Scouse slang for ‘go ahead’. It features a bunch of working-class teenagers plus a posh boy from 'Down South' (Christopher as played by Jake Kenny-Byrne).

The show addresses teen issues surrounding grief, sexuality, bullying and toxic masculinity are also discussed but handled in a manner that has won the show many fans for its humorous and – despite many circumstances that would count against it – ultimately upbeat take on life today.

In other words, it's both important and funny and don't bet against yourself bingeing the whole series in one go. Here's how to watch G'Wed online and from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch for FREE in the UK

G'wed has proved itself to be ITV2's most watched programme after Love Island and is now available to stream via ITVX. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further down this page.

Can I watch G'wed in Australia?

G'wed is yet to be picked up outside the U.K. but Brits traveling Down Under for work or on vacation can use a VPN to watch the show the way they usually would back home, as we explain here.

Can I watch G'wed in the US or Canada?

As with Australia, G'wed is yet to be picked up outside the U.K. but Brits traveling across the Atlantic for work or on vacation can use a VPN to watch the show the way they usually would back home, as we explain here.

How to watch G'Wed from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch G'Wed on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

G'Wed Episode Guide

S01E01 – Posh Muppet: Recently orphaned "posh muppet" Christopher goes to live with his nan on a council estate in Liverpool. There he forms an unlikely, unholy alliance with working-class Reece.

S01E02 – Cutthroat MO: Teen-based comedy series set in Liverpool. It's Diversity and Inclusion Week and the pupils are set the task of pairing up with their polar opposites for a presentation.

S01E03 – Mardy A: Ted is the envy of the school as he starts dating a popular sixth former. Ted finds his talk of their spiritual connection beguiling but his date has a secret.

S01E04 – My Leonard Friend: - It's Career's Week – for Reece, a chance to slack off, For Christopher, a chance to shine.

S01E05 – The Juliette OG: It's Aimee's big night, the opening of the school play, but given the deepening problems at home and the school thinking that she posted defamatory Tik Toks, will she show up?

S01E06 – He's one of our own: - Inspired by Christopher, Reece tries to track down a close family member that he has never met. Aimee and Mia-Louise have an altercation over their choice of boyfriend.

Who is in the cast of G'wed? Max Ainsworth as Connor

Gemma Baraclough as Mia-Louise

Zak Douglas as Mo Fassi

Amber Harrison as Aimee

Jake Kenny-Byrne as Christopher

Dominic Murphy as Ted

Dylan Thomas Smith as Reece

Leanne Best as Jodie

Jemma Churchill as Grandma Pat

Philip Shaun McGuinness as Mr Dunn

Evie Ward-Drummond as Elia Grace aka The Brimble