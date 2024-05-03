Death in Paradise slips out big Danny John-Jules news

The makers of Death in Paradise have revealed that Danny John-Jules will be back for more episodes in an announcement that went almost unnoticed because of the big news about who's taking over from Ralf Little.

Former EastEnders star Don Gilet has been named as Ralf's successor on the BBC One hit, playing Detective Inspector Mervin WiIson — who arrives on the idyllic island of Saint Marie from London, and isn't overly pleased with his new surroundings.

Don Gilet as Detective Inspector Mervin WiIson (Image credit: BBC)

But it was also confirmed that Danny John-Jules will return as Officer Dwayne Myers, appearing alongside Don. It wasn’t clear from the end of Death in Paradise season 13 whether Danny would be back for more episodes as Dwayne. Danny returned to the show when Marlon departed Saint Marie to look after his sister. Dwayne came in to fill the gap left by Marlon, but it appeared to be a temporary move while The Commissioner found a replacement. But we now know that Dwayne will be back for more stories, which will delight fans who love the fun he brings to the action.

Danny spoke the first-ever line in Death in Paradise when the first episode went out in 2011. He was then in every episode up until Death in Paradise season 7 episode 8. Since his departure in that episode, the character has been in and out of the show, but as a key performer, it's undeniable that the series is lifted every time he's in it. It will be interesting to see what the new Inspector makes of Dwayne's cheeky style. Will the pair clash? And how long will it take Mervin to spot that Dwayne is actually a great cop?

The Commissioner brought Dwayne back to fill the space left by Marlon (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures)

The BBC revealed that Don Warrington will return as The Commissioner, a character that also featured in the first-ever episode. Also back for the Christmas special and Death in Paradise season 14 are Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine, Ginny Holder as Darlene and Shantol Jackson as Naomi.

Death in Paradise returns this Christmas before the new series kicks off in early 2025.