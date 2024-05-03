Death in Paradise slips out big Danny John-Jules news
Death in Paradise hasn't seen the last of Officer Dwayne Myers
The makers of Death in Paradise have revealed that Danny John-Jules will be back for more episodes in an announcement that went almost unnoticed because of the big news about who's taking over from Ralf Little.
Former EastEnders star Don Gilet has been named as Ralf's successor on the BBC One hit, playing Detective Inspector Mervin WiIson — who arrives on the idyllic island of Saint Marie from London, and isn't overly pleased with his new surroundings.
But it was also confirmed that Danny John-Jules will return as Officer Dwayne Myers, appearing alongside Don. It wasn’t clear from the end of Death in Paradise season 13 whether Danny would be back for more episodes as Dwayne. Danny returned to the show when Marlon departed Saint Marie to look after his sister. Dwayne came in to fill the gap left by Marlon, but it appeared to be a temporary move while The Commissioner found a replacement. But we now know that Dwayne will be back for more stories, which will delight fans who love the fun he brings to the action.
Danny spoke the first-ever line in Death in Paradise when the first episode went out in 2011. He was then in every episode up until Death in Paradise season 7 episode 8. Since his departure in that episode, the character has been in and out of the show, but as a key performer, it's undeniable that the series is lifted every time he's in it. It will be interesting to see what the new Inspector makes of Dwayne's cheeky style. Will the pair clash? And how long will it take Mervin to spot that Dwayne is actually a great cop?
The BBC revealed that Don Warrington will return as The Commissioner, a character that also featured in the first-ever episode. Also back for the Christmas special and Death in Paradise season 14 are Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine, Ginny Holder as Darlene and Shantol Jackson as Naomi.
Death in Paradise returns this Christmas before the new series kicks off in early 2025.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!