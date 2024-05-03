Emily in Paris season 4 to see huge character return as release date revealed — but there is bad news for fans
Emily in Paris season 4 has finally got a release date, but it's not all good news for fans.
Emily in Paris fans have been waiting patiently for the new season to land on Netflix, and now we finally know that Emily in Paris season 4 will arrive this summer.
In an announcement today, Friday, May 3, the streaming site announced the news with a very exciting video, which you can watch below.
In the clip Lily Collins, who plays Emily, is seen revealing that the show will land back on our screens on Thursday, August 15... but the bad news for fans is that the season will be split into two five-part halves, meaning we won't be able to binge the entire series in one go, like we have in previous years.
The second half of the season will land on Netflix on Thursday, September 12, meaning we will have a month to wait to see what will happen in the remaining five episodes.
However, while that might be bad news for fans, there is also some good news!
Viewers will know that British banker Alfie, played by former Coronation Street star Lucien Laviscount walked out at the end of season 3 after finding out from Camille that Emily was secretly in love with Gabriel.
This left his future on the show hanging in the balance, but today's announcement from Netflix confirms that Lucien is back as Emily's love interest... along with all our other regulars including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Emily's BFF Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert.
But what can we expect from season 4? Netflix says: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.
"At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty.
"Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of." WE. CAN'T. WAIT!
Emily in Paris season 1 - 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.
