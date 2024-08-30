A cult 80s movie is blowing up on Netflix a week ahead of its sequel's release

One of the next movies coming out in 2024 is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, due to hit cinemas on Friday, September 6, and ahead of that UK subscribers to Netflix are evidently watching the original movie in force.

The first Beetlejuice from 1988 was added to Netflix UK's library on Friday, August 23, and after a week on the streamer, it's found its way onto the streamer's Top 10 Films list — this ranks the most-watched movies each day.

At the time of writing it's at #8 ahead of Aquaman and Lucy but behind new originals like The Union and Incoming and some non-Netflix movies from the last few years like The Vault and Why Him.

Beetlejuice is a comedy directed by Tim Burton about a couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who die and find that a young family (Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder) movies into their old house. The couple hires a spirit called Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) to scare the family away, but the plan backfires.

The movie has remained a popular cult film in its nearly 40 years of existence, marking one of Tim Burton's most iconic movies and netting an Oscar for Best Makeup. Many sequels were reportedly considered and written, but none got made, although an animated TV show was created which ran for four seasons.

In the remake and reboot-heavy movie world, it's no wonder that a sequel is finally on its way and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be in cinemas soon. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara reprise their roles when the family moves back into the old house and accidentally releases Betelgeuse. Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafeo, Burn Gorman and Danny DeVito join the cast.

Given that there are over 35 years between the two Beetlejuice movies, viewers of the first will be forgiven for having completely forgotten what happened in the original, especially if they watched it when it released. So it's no wonder that people are streaming Beetlejuice, and it's one of the best movies on Netflix to watch for people who are planning to catch the new one.

While there are plenty of Netflix Originals constantly being added to the streaming service, for many viewers it's best utilized as a way to catch up on many older or indie films that you may not have seen before. Beetlejuice being on the streamer gives people who may never have seen it before a chance to watch it now, and maybe build up some interest ahead of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice coming out.

If you don't have Netflix, the movie is also on Prime Video.

P.S.: If you live in the US, you can instead watch Beetlejuice by using Max, as it's not currently in the Netflix library.