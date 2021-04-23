A fourth 'Captain America' in the works from 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' showrunner

After the strong ratings run of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to continue its story with Sam Wilson's Captain America. The Hollywood Reporter dropped the news today after the Season 1 finale of the show.

It's also been confirmed that Malcolm Spellman, showrunner and writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will pen the script alongside Dalan Musson (who also worked on the series).

We won't know much else on the project until things get a little bit further into development, but you can likely expect Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes to be involved in some capacity. There could also be potential for Danny Ramirez' Joaquin Torres, given his future as Falcon as well as Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter .

As Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) now holds the mantle of Captain America, the new film will focus on his journey. While folks are questioning Chris Evans' return as the original Cap — don't expect it. Evans would return if asked, but there's no narrative reason to water down Sam's story with the involvement of the past hero (no matter how much we may love him).

There is currently no director on board to helm the project, and Marvel was predictably pretty tight lipped on the matter. Given that the project was just announced, fans can probably expect to see it sometime in Phase 5. We'll have more news as it comes in for the next Captain America.