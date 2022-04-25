Allegra Miles sends emotional message to fans after American Idol elimination

American Idol contestant Allegra Miles has shared a heartfelt message to her fans after failing to make it into American Idol season 20's Top 11 musicians.

As we come closer to finding out who will be crowned the winner of the current season, the competition is only growing fiercer. Last night, we found out who would be heading into the final stages of the competition. Sadly, Allegra Miles was one of the three contestants who didn't manage to make it through to the next round.

Following her elimination, Allegra has posted an emotional statement on Instagram where she thanked viewers for their support throughout the competition and for listening to her original songs.

Her full message reads: "thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart for voting, sharing, and believing in me through everything. the love you have shown me is indescribable and i am so beyond grateful. getting to sing my original music on national tv, and you guys telling me how you connected and it made you feel less alone — that is why i make music.



"while there are multiple factors of reality tv that are unfortunate, i am beyond grateful for the incredible human beings i’ve gotten to meet thru this process - we are family now and will always be.



"i am so excited to share so much music i’ve been making and SO many incredible things on the horizon so soon - thank you for being along for the ride always✨

everything starts right now, i love you forever <3".

Allegra's fans were gutted that she'd not made it through to the next stage, but were still supportive of what she's achieved so far.

One follower commented: "You are incredible and you compose yourself like the queen you are! We are beyond bummed you’re not in the top 11, but you’re #1 in this household. Can’t wait to see what your future holds!"

Another wrote: "You deserve the world!! You were absolutely breathtaking and I cannot wait to see where your journey takes you", and there were plenty more who replied to her post wishing her luck for the future of her music career.

American Idol continues tonight at 8 pm ET on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on ABC.com and Hulu one day after they air in the US.