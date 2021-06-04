Amazon Fire TV Cube pre-Prime Day deal lands at less than $100

We're still a couple weeks out from the launch of Amazon Prime Day 2021. (It's running June 21 and 22, if you're a stickler for dates.) But the deals already are rolling in. And one that you're going to make sure you don't miss takes some 17 percent off the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

If you've already read our Fire TV Cube review, you know what you're in for. It's basically an Amazon Echo with Amazon Fire TV built in. It can do all the video and app stuff that other Fire TV devices can do. But this one also has a microphone array built in (as well as an external speaker), so you can talk to it just like an Amazon Echo. That means truly hands-free TV. You can tell the Cube to change channels or shows or services. You can tell it to turn down the volume. You can control all the smart stuff in your home. You can ask it about the airspeed of an unladen swallow.

And you can do all this with a pretty stylish device.

The Cube also has all the specs you'd expect in the top-shelf Fire TV lineup. It supports 4K resolution. It supports Dolby Vision for HDR, and Dolby Atmos for audio. (Your TV and speakers will need to support those things, too, if you want to use them.) And it has a whopping 16 gigabytes of on-board storage for all the apps and movies and music you could ever want.

And it's all on sale ahead of Prime Day.

Just make sure you've got your Amazon Prime subscription in order, and you're good to go. The deals are going to come to you!

