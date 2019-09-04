Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes to more countries in Europe

What you need to know

• Amazon is bringing the Fire TV Stick 4K to France, Italy and Spain, alongside the Alexa Voice Remote and regular Fire TV Stick.

• The Fire TV Stick 4K is also 15€ during its introduction, making it 44,99€ for a limited time.

• Customers who already own a Fire TV Basic Edition are getting an over-the-air update to improve the UI and add Alexa Voice control.