Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes to more countries in Europe
By Ara Wagoner
• Amazon is bringing the Fire TV Stick 4K to France, Italy and Spain, alongside the Alexa Voice Remote and regular Fire TV Stick.
• The Fire TV Stick 4K is also 15€ during its introduction, making it 44,99€ for a limited time.
• Customers who already own a Fire TV Basic Edition are getting an over-the-air update to improve the UI and add Alexa Voice control.
Amazon is announcing all kinds of Fire TV news today at IFA, and among those announcements is the news that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is coming to France, Italy and Spain at a special introductory price of 44,99€. Also coming to these countries is the Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote, which are also receiving introductory sales:
- Fire TV Stick: 24,99€ (15€ off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 44,99€ (15€ off)
- Alexa Voice Remote: 14,99 € (15€ off)
For customers in these countries who already own a Fire TV Basic Edition, you'll be receiving a OTA update that with give you the new UI and Alexa voice control. You can also now pair your Fire TV with Amazon Echo for controlling your TV across the room.
