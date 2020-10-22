AT&T today announced that AT&T TV Now — its "over-the-top" streaming TV solution — shed some 37,000 subscribers in the third quarter of 2020.

That's actually good news — or less bad news, anyway. That's a 45 percent drop in losses from Q2, a 73 percent drop from Q1, and and 83 percent drop in losses from Q4 2019. In other words, it's still bleeding, but not as much as it had been.

The bottom line is that AT&T TV Now now has 683,000 total subscribers.

Putting that overall number in context, though, that's a 40 percent drop from the same point in 2019, and a 63 percent drop from Q3 2018.

AT&T TV Now remains squarely in fourth place in our list of the biggest live streaming services in the United States. The 683,000 subscribers are still a far cry from Hulu with Live TV, which recorded some 3.4 million subs at its last earnings call. (It'll update those numbers on Nov. 12.) Sling TV and YouTube TV remain in second or third place (YouTube TV doesn't give precise numbers) with more than 2 million subscribers each.